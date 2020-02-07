The New Mutants Unveils Fresh Looks at Ilyana

After months of fans wondering about whether or not The New Mutants would ever see the light of day, the film earning an official release date has seen a deluge of promotional materials unveiled to revive excitement in the project, with the film's official Twitter account releasing a new series of photos depicting Anya Taylor-Joy's Ilyana. The photos themselves might not reveal much new information about the character, as she's seen struggling to cope with being locked in her room in an institution, but with how little information we've been given about the film for two years, the existence of these photos at all is exciting enough. The New Mutants lands in theaters on April 3rd.

The New Mutants is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

As evidenced by the film's trailer and these new photos, the film clearly embraces a darker tone than similar superhero fare.

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

"I think this is unlike any tone I've seen before on film in the sense that you've got a lot of things playing where, of course, we're superheroes, but [director] Josh [Boone] is treating us very much like people," she shared during a set visit for the film. "At the core of the story, you have all of these kids that are growing up so we're battling different things. It very much has the feel of a coming-of-age story and then you have the darkness that comes with that, moments of levity and then, of course, we all have powers. It's very unique."

The film was originally slated to hit theaters in 2018, only for reports of reshoots emerging to delay the film, though Boone himself has confirmed that no reshoots took place. The filmmaker also previously revealed that the original plan for the series was a trilogy of films, so with Disney now the owners of the franchise, if the film is a success, it's possible Boone could continue those plans.

“We brought it to FOX as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ‘80s,” Boone explained back in 2017. “These are all going to be horror movies, and they're all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie.”

The New Mutants lands in theaters on April 3rd.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!