Marvel’s Captain America Turned Superman Might Have Just Revealed His Powers, and it Might Already Be Taking its Toll

Superman is the most iconic superhero of all time. He kick-started the genre, defining what a superhero should look and act like. Even to this day, the Man of Steel is the gold standard for all things superhero. He embodies everything right about heroes. He’s an inspiration to anyone and everyone, inspiring us all to be the best versions of ourselves, and is incalculably powerful enough to always save the day. Nobody combines strength and hope like Superman, and nobody could possibly match the impact he’s had on the superhero genre. Of course, Marvel has tried its hand at making its own Superman. Several, in fact, but despite all the super-strong pastiches flying around, the only hero who can inspire like Superman is Captain America.

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Captain America is the incorruptible symbol of a better tomorrow, emboldening us to fight for our future. Captain America and Superman are the most important paragons in their respective universe, and now, Marvel has combined these two icons into one. David Colton was selected as the government’s post-9/11 Captain America, but he grew disillusioned with the war overseas. After an adventure with Wolverine, he gained an unknown hero’s incredible might and took a distinctly Superman-inspired look. Avengers: Armageddon #2 might have revealed that Colton is a new Sentry, and that’s a major problem because his dark side is already rearing its ugly head.

From Corrupted Captain America to a Superman-Level Threat

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Colton’s sudden boost in power came from an Origin Box, which is a box created by the Maker in the new Ultimate Universe. These boxes each contained the inciting factor that created Marvel’s heroes, and Miles Morales recently returned to 616 with a handful. Unfortunately, they fell into the wrong hands, and Colton gained immeasurable power. Nobody’s directly said that this box was 6160’s Sentry, but there are some pretty big points in that direction. Colton’s already shown that he can easily rip apart Red Hulk and Captain Marvel, and the Sentry is one of the very few people who can do that. In this issue, Carol even said that he was an out-of-control Sentry. That could be a comparison, but I believe it was a direct statement.

Colton’s strength and appearance are more than enough clues. His new costume is clearly meant to both emulate his time as Captain America and draw on aspects of Superman, who directly inspired the Sentry. His star is even shining gold, which could be a reference to the Sentry’s own golden glow. The Sentry gained his powers from a golden formula, which was even meant to be a new take on the super-soldier serum that created Steve Rogers. Colton was given an incomplete recreation of the same formula, so it only seems thematic that he gets the next level of it. Of course, if Colton really does have the Sentry’s powers, then he might very well have his weaknesses, and that would be very, very bad.

For Every Good Action, There’s an Opposite Horrible Action

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Sentry’s only weakness is himself. His powers are so great that his own subconscious fears and doubts created a dark half known as the Void, whose only goals are to corrupt Sentry and kill for every life the Sentry saves. Colton’s already shown signs that he’s being corrupted by his own worst impulses. In his fight against Red Hulk, Ross fled to a city to force the heroes to handicap themselves, but Colton tore through the civilians, killing dozens without hesitation to bring down Ross. This definitely seems out of character for Colton, who would break down when a single innocent was killed before.

Colton went on a whole character arc, becoming more of a hero in his adventure alongside Wolverine. Yet, here he ripped through countless innocent lives without breaking a sweat. When confronted about it, he brushed it off and accused the other heroes of not doing enough. He’s embracing his worst instincts, doing what he thinks is necessary, but destroying just as much as he saves, which are all classic signs of the Void rearing its ugly head. Colton has struggled with mental health issues since his first appearance, and his fractured psyche breaking through to the surface seems to be a hallmark of the Sentry Formula.

Colton gaining the Sentry’s powers and drawbacks is a perfect way to evolve his character. He started as a man eager to help his nation, but quickly discovered how broken and corrupt it was. He spent the next few years fighting against it, rejecting his past as Captain America because he felt unworthy of the title. Now, he has all the power in the world, but just like before, he has no idea how to use it. He’s always been a man who has tried to live up to an impossible legacy, but now there’s nobody around who can stop him or talk him down. If his own mind is becoming his enemy, then there might not be anyone to stop him from becoming this event’s true villain.

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