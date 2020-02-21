Marvel Star Chris Pratt Wishes He Could Bring Back His Dad to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy

The world premiere of Pixar's Onward happened earlier this week, and fans of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland have been enjoying the two men on the film's press tour. The stars known for their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seem to be having a lot of fun together, having done everything from announcing they're in love to trolling each other. Due to the premise of Onward, which follows two elf brothers after they're given a magical staff by their late father, which grants them the magic ability to bring him back for one day, it's no surprise that the cast has been asked some more serious questions about loss. During a press conference for the film, the stars were asked who they would bring back for 24 hours, and Pratt's answer was incredibly sweet. According to Marvel.com, Pratt would bring back his dad "who passed away just before Guardians of the Galaxy came out."

"I would show him Guardians of the Galaxy," Pratt explained. “If he didn't like it, I would bring back a known criminal to beat him up on Instagram Live and become popular,” he joked. "If my dad didn't like Guardians of the Galaxy, I'd be like 'alright, gee, go back, dad.”

Holland also had a nice answer, saying he’d bring back his great-grandfather, who died when Holland’s grandfather, Bob, was just a baby. Holland said he’d like to give his grandfather the chance to meet his dad, further proving that he’s the sweetest young man on the planet.

Onward’s writer/director, Dean Scanlon (Monsters University), wrote the film based on his own experiences with his brother, so it’s no surprise that he, too, would bring back his late dad. Scanlon also didn’t get the chance to know his father, so he’d "maybe take him to see the movie” and let him know "what a phenomenal job [his] mother did raising [them]."

In addition to Holland and Pratt, Onward also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez.

As for Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt is expected to return to the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord for Vol. 3. In fact, director James Gunn recently revealed that he's already working on the film.

Onward arrives in theaters on March 6th. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date.

