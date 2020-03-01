Mark Ruffalo Reveals How He Would Do A Hulk TV Series

Should Mark Ruffalo return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Incredible Hulk in a solo project, it'd have to be in a television series. As the actor confirmed Sunday at C2E2, Universal still owns the feature film rights to the character. After he revealed that massive detail, Ruffalo suggested Marvel Studios would still be able to use the character in a solo property, it'd just have to be for streaming or on television. That's when the fan-favorite star revealed what he'd do given the opportunity to lend his creative chops to a series, whether it be on Disney+ or television.

"Maybe we make it into a series and we jump through the Universal...Universal owns the rights to Hulk as a standalone movie, so that's really why we can't make one," Ruffalo explains. "But, we can do a TV show!"

The actor adds, "I'd probably kind of start him on the run again a little bit. I think that really works and in this new digital age, we're all surveilled, that might be kind of an interesting dimension to how he stays on the run. That's probably where we'd start — him deciding 'I don't want to do this anymore,' but it's hard now because he's the professor. He's hard to hide."

The Universal problem remains the reason why there's only one The Incredible Hulk solo flick in the entire MCU, despite being one of Marvel's most marketable characters. It's also why the character had a major role in Thor: Ragnarok, because the studio was able to usher in the character's role under the guise of a Thor feature.

Earlier in his spotlight panel, Ruffalo expressed interest in doing a Professor Hulk movie with Wolverine, representative of the latter's first appearance in The Incredible Hulk #181.

“To be totally honest with you, I want to see the movie where Banner and Hulk ultimately have to battle it out and then the Professor is sort of the brainchild of that," Ruffalo shared. "Kevin Feige, are you listening? We want Professor Hulk," he added. "The only person in the universe that Hulk is afraid of is Banner and I want to see the ultimate showdown between the two of them. And maybe Wolverine."

Ruffalo can be seen in Avengers: Endgame, now streaming on Disney+.

