Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Last week, Marvel Studios temporarily suspended production on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as director Destin Daniel Cretton self-quarantined as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Cretton had been working in proximity to staffers who could have been exposed and as the filmmaker had a newborn at home, he decided not to chance it. Now, Cretton's taken to his Instagram account to reveal he's tested negative for the coronavirus, with a reminder to his followers to continue their social distancing practices.

"Last week Friday, I decided to be tested for the Corona virus," Crettons reveals in a heartfelt post featuring his children. "I was working in close proximity with some people who had potentially been exposed, and because Nik and I have a newborn at home, I wanted to be as safe as possible."

The director adds, "During my weekend of isolation away from my family, I had a lot of time to ponder this interesting moment in history that our second child was born into, a time full of opinions and division, where scientific truths are debated and brushed off as political spins."

That's when the filmmaker points out he had an epiphany of sorts while looking at the ceiling of his hotel room. Out of the blue, he thought he saw spot the shape of a bunny, an omen of good things to come.

"People all around the world are beginning to realize how connected we are, how vulnerable we are, how much we need each other to survive. I am happy to say that my test came back negative, but I will continue to be even more careful in the days ahead," he continues. "Because if you believe in good science, and I do, we still have a mountain to climb together. No matter what you believe or how serious you think this problem is, please err on the side of safety and concern for those more vulnerable than you, and remember that having no symptoms doesn’t mean you’re not a carrier."

Cretton concludes, "Please stay hopeful, please stay humble, please stay home. Social distancing is an act of love for yourself, your family, and for every person on this planet. Sending all of you our love from Sydney, Australia."

There has yet to be a confirmation if the first unit of Shang-Chi will restart production again or if it will be suspending indefinitely as Hollywood shuts down film and television production around the world.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release February 12, 2021.

