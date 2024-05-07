X-Men: From the Ashes Announces X-Factor Series

Marvel has announced the roster and creative team for the new X-Factor series launching out of the X-Men: From the Ashes relaunch. The new era of X-Men comics begins this summer, and there's already a stacked lineup of titles for readers to digest. Marvel is making sure each X-Men series is unique and offers a different perspective on the franchise, which is where the premise of X-Factor comes in. The series is going back to its roots as a government-sanctioned mutant team, except this time fame and fortune are part of the deal.

X-Factor is written by Eisner winner Mark Russell (Fantastic Four: Life Story, The Flintstones) and illustrated by veteran X-Men artist Bob Quinn (Captain America, Knights of X). It features Angel and Havok as co-leaders, with Pyro, Frenzy, Feral, and more as part of their recruits. So it sounds like X-Factor could have a rotating cast of characters, with each member called in for specific missions. The press release describes the team as part "special agents for missions that require an arsenal of superpowers and part celebrity propaganda machine," and also teases some of the threats X-Factor will face, like the Mutant Underground and X-Term.

X-Factor creative team discusses new X-Men series

"The thing I've always loved about the X-Men is that they're characters first, super heroes second," Russell shared. "So being able to write characters like Havok and Angel and Frenzy in a post-Krakoa reality is an opportunity to write about what I really care about, which is how do we help each other survive the apathy of the world we live in?"

"It's so exciting to be back and drawing mutants in the X-Men universe again, and doubly exciting to work with Mark again," Quinn added. "To my mind, Mark's mix of humor and ability to shine a light on the peculiarities of modern society make him the perfect writer to tackle the relaunch of X-FACTOR. Drawing this team and every unexpected twist and turn of the story has been a blast so far, and I can't wait for readers to get their hands on it."

What is X-Factor about?

Formed by the government in response to a post-Krakoa outbreak of mutant paramilitary, ops squads, and mercenary teams, X-FACTOR will be co-led by Angel and Havok and include recruits like Pyro, Frenzy, Feral, and more. Part special agents for missions that require an arsenal of superpowers and part celebrity propaganda machine, X-FACTOR will wage war against emerging factions like the Mutant Underground and X-Term. Whether they believe in their actions or are just doing it for a check, the members of X-Factor are no fools when it comes to shady politics. As hidden agendas rear their ugly head, they'll fight against the dark consequences and disastrous public opinion from the inside!

FAME, FORTUNE, MUTANTS! From the ashes of Krakoa, a new mutant arms race sweeps the globe! International governments are building their own mutant armies. But only America's X-Factor has the most powerful, most patriotic, most marketable mutant heroes to stem the tide and make the world safe for democracy! Join them as they go from one death-defying mission to another. Who will die? Who will fall in love? Who will be the first to sell out? Like, comment and subscribe to find out!

X-Factor #1 goes on sale August 14th.