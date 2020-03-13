Marvel Studios Delays Shang-Chi as Director Awaits Coronavirus Test Results

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, an upcoming film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is suspending first unit production due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made after the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, decided to get tested for COVID-19, and was recommended to self-isolate for two weeks by a doctor. The production reportedly isn't shutting down entirely, as second unit and other aspects of production will continue to operate.

"As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a newborn baby," a note to the movie's crew reads. "He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update. This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this."

Production on Shang-Chi is currently taking place in Australia, which has 156 confirmed cases of the virus at the time of this writing. Warner Bros.' upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, which was beginning pre-production in Australia, has also delayed production after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19.

Shang-Chi will star Simu Liu as the titular character, who has been heralded in Marvel Comics as the "Master of Kung-Fu". The cast will also include Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Awkwafina.

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’,” Liu previously said when talking about the film. “But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

(Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

