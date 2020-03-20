The 20 Toughest Marvel Cinematic Universe Trivia Questions

By Charlie Ridgely

With Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home now in the past, fans of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe are now looking ahead into the future at the franchise's highly-anticipated Phase 4. However, it looks like it's going to be a while before anyone actually gets to see what studio has in store. Black Widow was supposed to be the next entry in the MCU when it hit theaters on May 1st, but the novel coronavirus pandemic we're currently experiencing has caused theaters to close and studios to delay all of their upcoming releases indefinitely. In other words, there's no telling how long it will be before the MCU returns to the big screen.

So what's the best way to pass the time until the Avengers are back in theaters? How about testing your MCU knowledge to find out just how big of a fan you actually are? We've put together a series of 20 questions for the Marvel faithful, so you can see how well you know your favorite franchise.

Below is a list of 20 questions, each related to the MCU. After each question will be the answer to that question, so try not to scroll ahead too much, or you'll end up giving it away.

Go ahead and try the quiz! When you're done, drop us a line in the comment section and let us know how you did. Good luck!

captain_america
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

What Is Captain America's Shield Made of?

captain america shield marvel
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Vibranium

stormbreaker-practice-avengers-endgame
(Photo: Joe and Anthony Russo)

What Is the Name of Thor's Axe?

thor stormbreaker avengers endgame
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Stormbreaker

internet reacts groot death
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Who Provides the Voice of Baby Groot?

guardians of the galaxy vol 2 vin diesel baby groot voice secret

Vin Diesel

avengers-endgame-doctor-strange
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

What Was Doctor Strange's Medical Specialty?

doctor strange surgeon
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Neurosurgery

Avengers Endgame Hulk Mark Ruffalo
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Mark Ruffalo Replaced Which Actor When He Was Cast as Bruce Banner?

The Incredible Hulk Edward Norton
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Edward Norton

Black Panther The Oscars - Cover
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

How Many Awards Did Black Panther Win at the Oscars?

winston-duke-has-high-hopes-for-marvels-mbaku-plans-in-black-panther-2
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Three (Original Score, Costume Design, Production Design)

Samuel L Jackson Nick Fury
(Photo: Marvel )

Which Character Gave Nick Fury Inspiration for the Name "Avengers"?

carol danver avenger
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel)

Avengers Infinity War Soundtrack Endgame

What Iconic Literary Detective Was Played by Two Different MCU Stars?

avengers infinity war sherlock holmes robert downey jr benedict cumberbatch

Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch)

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Phil Coulson Clark Gregg The Conners ABC
(Photo: ABC, Marvel)

What Does S.H.I.E.L.D. Stand For?

agents-of-shield-title-card
(Photo: Marvel Television)

Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division

general ross skrull mcu
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

What Is the Name of the Set of Documents That Regulates the Activity of Enhanced People? 

tony steve civil war

The Sokovia Accords

Tom Hiddleston Loki
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

What Famous Actor Portrayed Loki in the Fictional Stage Play About His Life?

Matt Damon
(Photo: Marvel)

Matt Damon

star lord chris pratt
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

What Song Does Star-Lord Sing When Issuing a Dance-Off Challenge to Ronan?

star lord dance off guardians of the galaxy
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

"O-o-h Child" by The Five Stairsteps

Ant-Man and the Wasp Scott Lang Paul Rudd

Where Does Scott Lang Work After Being Released From Prison in Ant-Man?

ant-man baskin-robbins
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Baskin-Robbins

red skull
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

What Is the Real Name of the Red Skull?

Hugo Weaving Red Skull Avengers Infinity War
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Johann Schmidt

robert downey jr tony stark iron man
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Which MCU Director Has Also Appeared in Multiple MCU Movies?

Jon Favreau Happy Hogan Iron Man Marvel

Jon Favreau (as Happy Hogan)

stan-lee-marvel-tweets
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Which Phase 3 MCU Movie Does Not Feature a Cameo From Stan Lee?

spider-man-far-from-home_V1JWVl-1200x627
(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: Far From Home

avengers endgame thanos army
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

In Which MCU Movie Does Thanos First Appear?

thanos avengers
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The Avengers (Post-Credits)

Mandarin
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

What Is the Name of the Actor Who Pretends to Be The Mandarin?

trevor slattery iron man
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Trevor Slattery

captain-america-civil-war-iron-man
(Photo: Marvel)

Which Version of the Iron Man Suit Does Tony Stark Wear in the First Avengers Film?

iron man avengers mark vii
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Mark VII

Steve Rogers skinny
(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

What Is the Name of the Super Soldier Project That Created Captain America?

captain america project rebirth
(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Project Rebirth

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Comments ( 2 )

of