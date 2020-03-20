The 20 Toughest Marvel Cinematic Universe Trivia Questions

With Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home now in the past, fans of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe are now looking ahead into the future at the franchise’s highly-anticipated Phase 4. However, it looks like it’s going to be a while before anyone actually gets to see what studio has in store. Black Widow was supposed to be the next entry in the MCU when it hit theaters on May 1st, but the novel coronavirus pandemic we’re currently experiencing has caused theaters to close and studios to delay all of their upcoming releases indefinitely. In other words, there’s no telling how long it will be before the MCU returns to the big screen.

So what’s the best way to pass the time until the Avengers are back in theaters? How about testing your MCU knowledge to find out just how big of a fan you actually are? We’ve put together a series of 20 questions for the Marvel faithful, so you can see how well you know your favorite franchise.

Below is a list of 20 questions, each related to the MCU. After each question will be the answer to that question, so try not to scroll ahead too much, or you’ll end up giving it away.

Go ahead and try the quiz! When you’re done, drop us a line in the comment section and let us know how you did. Good luck!

​

What Is Captain America’s Shield Made of?

​

Vibranium

​

What Is the Name of Thor’s Axe?

​

Stormbreaker

​

Who Provides the Voice of Baby Groot?

​

Vin Diesel

​

What Was Doctor Strange’s Medical Specialty?

​

Neurosurgery

​

Mark Ruffalo Replaced Which Actor When He Was Cast as Bruce Banner?

​

Edward Norton

​

How Many Awards Did Black Panther Win at the Oscars?

​

Three (Original Score, Costume Design, Production Design)

​

Which Character Gave Nick Fury Inspiration for the Name “Avengers”?

​

Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel)

​

What Iconic Literary Detective Was Played by Two Different MCU Stars?

​

Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch)

​

What Does S.H.I.E.L.D. Stand For?

​

Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division

​

What Is the Name of the Set of Documents That Regulates the Activity of Enhanced People?

​

The Sokovia Accords

​

What Famous Actor Portrayed Loki in the Fictional Stage Play About His Life?

​

Matt Damon

​

What Song Does Star-Lord Sing When Issuing a Dance-Off Challenge to Ronan?

​

“O-o-h Child” by The Five Stairsteps

​

Where Does Scott Lang Work After Being Released From Prison in Ant-Man?

​

Baskin-Robbins

​

What Is the Real Name of the Red Skull?

​

Johann Schmidt

​

Which MCU Director Has Also Appeared in Multiple MCU Movies?

​

Jon Favreau (as Happy Hogan)

​

Which Phase 3 MCU Movie Does Not Feature a Cameo From Stan Lee?

​

Spider-Man: Far From Home

​

In Which MCU Movie Does Thanos First Appear?

​

The Avengers (Post-Credits)

​

What Is the Name of the Actor Who Pretends to Be The Mandarin?

​

Trevor Slattery

​

Which Version of the Iron Man Suit Does Tony Stark Wear in the First Avengers Film?

​

Mark VII

​

What Is the Name of the Super Soldier Project That Created Captain America?

​

Project Rebirth