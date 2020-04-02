Tonight's Quarantine Watch Party is Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Quarantine Watch Party is coming back on Wednesday night, for a unified viewing of Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming! The first Spider-Man standalone movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was selected by Becky Zufall, and member of the Party family, becoming ComicBook.com's Thursday night headliner as fans across Twitter and Instagram are encourage to join in on the Quarantine Watch Party event at 9pm ET by using #QuarantineWatchParty. This will officially be the tenth Quarantine Watch Party event and it is hosted by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis!

How does it work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Thursday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of Spider-Man: Homecoming -- be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or otherwise. Then, they take to Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderMan with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Want to cosplay for tonight's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The past two weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. Bloodshot director Dave Wilson and stars Sam Heughan and Lamorne Morris, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan and stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, Ant-Man stars David Dastmalchian and Abby Ryder Fortson, and Shazam! director David F. Sandberg and stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans have all played host to their own respective Quarantine Watch Party events. This is because the Quarantine Watch Party family has been so enthusiastic and engaged across social media!

Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis, as well as attended by other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler.

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Spider-Man: Homecoming begins at 9pm ET on Thursday night!

