Avengers: Endgame Star Josh Brolin Sings Robert Downey Jr. “Happy Birthday” Using Bizarre Accent

The love for Robert Downey Jr. continues to grow today! The Marvel Cinematic Universe star turned 55 today, April 4th, and the Internet has been having a blast celebrating his life. Tons of Downey Jr.'s co-stars posted about the actor's birthday, many telling him they "love him 3000." He got some love from Mark Ruffalo (Hulk/Bruce Banner), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), and his onscreen daughter, Lexi Rabe (Morgan Stark). Another Marvel star to take to social media on Downey Jr.'s birthday is Josh Brolin. The actor who played the villainous Thanos sang "Happy Birthday" to his co-star in his Instagram Stories, and did it with a bizarre accent.

"Happy Birthday, buddy," Brolin said after singing the song. "I don't know what the accent was, but I just felt like it was deserved." He added, "Happy Birthday, man. I love you like a brother and sending you lots of love from here." He then blew a kiss! The video will eventually disappear from Instagram, but luckily some fans have already shared the post to Twitter. You can watch the video in the tweet below:

Josh Brolin via Instagram Story#HappyBirthdayRobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/DelNhOFShH — Robert Downey Jr FR (@RDJFrance) April 4, 2020

Downey Jr. was most recently seen on the big screen in Dolittle, which marked the actor's first starring role since Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, Dolittle didn't have a great opening at the box office. As for the critical reception, the film was been met with mostly negative reviews. Currently, the movie has a 14% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The actor has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. He'll also soon be making Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor's return to the character for the first time since 2011.

Brolin will soon be seen as part of the all-star Dune cast from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Brolin will be acting alongside big names such as Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7th 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

