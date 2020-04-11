Agents of SHIELD Star Chloe Bennet Joins Clark Gregg in Sharing New Season Seven Photos

✖

It's been an exciting day for Agents of SHIELD fans! Clark Gregg, who is known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to Instagram earlier today to share behind-the-scenes content from the show's upcoming seventh and final season. Gregg pretended the posts, which featured him in 1930s garb, were posted on accident but we're willing to bet it's a hint that a trailer for the show's final season is going to drop any day now. This is especially true now that Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) has followed in Gregg's footsteps and posted some BTS photos of her own.

“Oops. Oh no. How did these top secret season 7 bts photos that I’m not supposed to post, get on my Instagram?,” Bennet wrote. “What are you thinking?!!!! (Sick get up),” Gregg replied. Bennet’s post includes one photo of her in her own 1930s costume and another which features Henry Simmons (Mack) and Jeff Ward (Deke). So far, we’ve only seen four main characters in ‘30s clothing, leaving us to wonder where Jemma (Elizabeth Henstridge), Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley), and May (Ming-Na Wen) are. You can check out Bennet’s post below:

All these hints are getting us extra excited for the show's final season, which Bennet recently teased will please long term fans. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. "For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she teased. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Agents of SHIELD's final season will premiere sometime this year.

