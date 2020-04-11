Agents of SHIELD Star Clark Gregg “Accidentally” Posts Behind-the-Scenes Content From Final Season

✖

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD doesn't have a premiere date yet, but fans can expect to catch the end of the series sometime this year. Back in December, a first look was unveiled of the new season and featured some of the show's main cast members dressed in 1930s garb. Carrying over from the closing moments of season six, we know at least part of the team has remained in the '30s. Today, Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson) "accidentally" took to Instagram to share two behind-the-scenes posts featuring himself in his gangster-style outfit.

"Oh no. Accidentally posted a BTS shot from #agentsofshield s.7. I better delete this. Soon," he wrote. We're hoping the "soon" refers to the upcoming season and not the deletion of the photo. Considering the sixth season of the series premiered last May, we're holding out hope that season seven is right around the corner. You can check out the photo in the post below:

As if that wasn't enough, Gregg immediately followed the photo with a behind-the-scenes video! This time, the actor is rocking a Tommy gun. "Crap! I did it again! This stuff is classified. So sorry. #agentsofshield BTS s.7," he wrote. You can check out the video below:

All these hints are getting us extra excited for the show's final season, which Gregg's co-star, Chloe Bennet, recently teased will please long term fans. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. "For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she teased. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Agents of SHIELD's final season will premiere sometime this year.

