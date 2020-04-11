Black Widow: Marvel Studios Unveils Incredible New Poster by Olly Moss

✖

Now that we're without Black Widow — or any Marvel Studios movie, for that matter — for another seven months, it's given fans ample time to craft hundreds of pieces of fan art. One new example of that is a new poster crafted by Valve games mastermind Olly Moss, recently brought to the forefront by Walt Disney Studios marketing boss Asad Ayaz. Moss' incredibly sleek poster features an elegant visage of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff crafted out of items one might find in a typical spy thriller.

Set against a snow-white background, Romanoff's lips are shaped by a red handgun which as a trail of smoke that travels upwards, former the front part of the assassin's face. You can see the stylish poster below.

How incredible is this #BlackWidow poster art by the talented @ollymoss pic.twitter.com/RpsDESJFic — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) April 11, 2020

Equal parts classy and tense, the poster portrays the characterization of the movie's titular hero perfectly. For nearly the duration of her existence in the MCU, Romanoff has expressed desires in clearing the "red in her ledger." According to Johansson herself, Black Widow will very much be about that.

"It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family," Johansson said in an interview last November. "I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway."

Black Widow is currently scheduled to hit theaters November 6th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios releases includeThe Eternals on February 12, 2021; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021; Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022; Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022; and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.

