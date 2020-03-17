Black Widow Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Black Widow is officially delayed to coronavirus fears, ComicBook.com has learned. The film was originally slated for May 1 and will be holding back as means for public health and safety. It is one of many films to get delayed as the outbreak has been dubbed a global pandemic, resulting in the cancelling of entire seasons for sports, concerts, and other movies. This puts Black Widow among the ranks of Fast & Furious 9, No Time to Die, and A Quiet Place Part II in movies which have elected to postpone their release dates.

At this point, the question remains of how this will impact other Marvel Studios release dates. Marvel's release schedule is intricately planned with titles intentionally slated for certain months and storytelling being written for the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe to be laid out with Disney+ shows, as well. With Eternals slated for November and Shang-Chi slated for February of 2021, Black Widow moving its date seems like it could unfortunately be the first domino to fall for Marvel Studios. Shang-Chi is currently in production in Australia.

Meanwhile, Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is scheduled to hit the Disney+ streaming service in August. The production was nearing its completion when the coronavirus put an immediate halt to its work in Prague. The production of the series has been delayed indefinitely as a means to take precautionary measures to protect the crew and cast of the Marvel series. There is no word yet on whether or not this delay in production will impact the show's release date.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier August 20th, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision on December 20th, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

