Reed Richards Trends After John Krasinki Marvel Rumors Resurface

The internet wants John Krasinski to play the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards really, really bad. Moments after a new rumor surfaced suggesting The Office alumnus-turned-horror filmmaker had recently met with Marvel Studios regarding a multi-picture deal, the character started trending on Twitter. According to the rumor, the Krasinski meeting was recent enough that it had to be conducted virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that's shut Hollywood down.

As for actually suiting up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Krasinski told us last month it's something he'd love to. As you might expect, the filmmaker stopped short of confirming he'd met with Marvel Studios.

"I would love to do it," Krasinski said at the time. "I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing. I genuinely have had no conversations or don't know anything that's happening with that. I'm awaiting Kevin's announcements of what the hell's happening with that as much as you are."

