Reed Richards Trends After John Krasinki Marvel Rumors Resurface

The internet wants John Krasinski to play the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards really, really bad. Moments after a new rumor surfaced suggesting The Office alumnus-turned-horror filmmaker had recently met with Marvel Studios regarding a multi-picture deal, the character started trending on Twitter. According to the rumor, the Krasinski meeting was recent enough that it had to be conducted virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that’s shut Hollywood down.

As for actually suiting up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Krasinski told us last month it’s something he’d love to. As you might expect, the filmmaker stopped short of confirming he’d met with Marvel Studios.

“I would love to do it,” Krasinski said at the time. “I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing. I genuinely have had no conversations or don’t know anything that’s happening with that. I’m awaiting Kevin’s announcements of what the hell’s happening with that as much as you are.”

You can see what Fantastic Four fans are saying about the new rumors below:

Man of the Year

Reed Richards is Trending? I’ll just leave this here… pic.twitter.com/TFxCJ0Ta2F — Comics Explained (@comicsexplained) April 13, 2020

#FreeMilesTeller

MCU should bring back all the previous Live Action Reed Richards just for this scene pic.twitter.com/ejAwqR5Hbl — Nick (@Nick34104550) April 13, 2020

Born to Play

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were born to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm pic.twitter.com/gp7eVB31kq — Luke (@skywalkercinema) April 13, 2020

Ok, But Let Me Pitch It

Man, is there any possible way I can get on a call with @johnkrasinski and run over my full proof plan for putting Reed Richards and The Fantastic Four in the MCU? — Comics Explained (@comicsexplained) April 14, 2020

Exactly What I’ve Been Waiting For

John Krasinski is meeting with Marvel Studios maybe for Reed Richards/Fantastic Four? pic.twitter.com/b1vTCIIalx — nation of eagles (@NationOfEagles) April 13, 2020

Big Tuna

There is only one man for the job when it comes to playing Mr. Fantastic, Reed Richards in the MCU.



His name is John Krasinski and for old times’ sake, he better awkwardly look at the camera every so often at the Baxter Building like this… pic.twitter.com/gcX78n403d — Captain Ferg (@CaptainFerg) April 14, 2020

Krasinski’s New Groove

Jazz Hands

Reed Richards is trending, so this is my friendly reminder to @MarvelStudios that you better cast John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in Fantastic 4. pic.twitter.com/q7zsPH82Wr — marlinfan1995 (@marlinfan1995) April 14, 2020

He Already Spoiled It

You know @johnkrasinski was angling for his portrayal as Reed Richards with the superhero quip in the latest episode of @somegoodnews. Make it happen, @MarvelStudios. And nail down #EmilyBlunt for Sue Storm while you are at it. pic.twitter.com/QSaLov4ODM — Bryan Poldalorian (@Bryan_Polettino) April 14, 2020

100% In