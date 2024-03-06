Deadpool & Wolverine: X-Men Star Reveals Why They Turned Down Cameo

Deadpool & Wolverine is heading to theaters this year, and the highly-anticipated sequel is expected to feature some big surprises. Marvel fans are eager to find out who will be popping up in the film from Fox's X-Men universe. It was already confirmed by the Super Bowl trailer that Aaron Stanford's Pyro will be in the movie. As we wait to find out who else will be making cameo appearances in the film, there is one actor we know we won't be seeing. Vinnie Jones, who played Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand, recently told Yahoo UK that he turned down a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

"Funnily enough I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it's such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically," Jones explained. "I mean it had its mental toll as well because you're in it and you can't do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn't strike the deal for Deadpool."

"Deadpool's my favorite movie of all f*cking time more or less," he added. "I really wanted to do it, but they didn't have the budget to put me in the suit."

Vinnie Jones Criticises Juggernaut's Role in X-Men: The Last Stand:

A few years back, Jones opened up about playing Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand, saying that the character had been dissolved by the director.

"I loved the role, but hopefully you can put it f*cking right here, mate. I basically got mugged off," Jones told ComicBook Movie. "Matthew Vaughn signed me up, and it was a great role and a great script, and Juggernaut was a great character," he shared. "I signed up for three of them, and that will show you how serious I was about it. Brett Ratner basically dissolved the character. I was in my f*cking trailer half the time. It's one of the most disappointing jobs I've been on as far as, you know, 'What am I doing here?'"

"It wasn't the same Juggernaut as I signed on for. They took his storyline away, they'd taken his character away, his dialogue. I had two big meetings with Brett about it, and he said, 'Yeah, yeah, it's coming. They're writing stuff for you as we speak' and it never fucking happened," Jones added. "Disappointment-wise, that was probably one of the biggest. What's upsetting is some of the fans blame me! It was f*cking nothing to do with me! That role, I didn't sign up for. The Juggernaut you saw was not the Juggernaut I signed on for with Matthew Vaughn, I'll tell you that now. It upset me."

Brett Ratner, who ended up directing the film instead of Vaughn, later responded to the comments.

"In all seriousness, I shot the script I was given and I was not able to expand the role of Juggernaut as per Vinnie's request due to the extremely limited time I had to deliver the film," Ratner wrote in a statement. "I have the utmost respect and admiration for Vinnie Jones and his talent and thought he created a memorable character."

ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast recently broke down X-Men: The Last Stand on their road to Deadpool & Wolverine series. You can check it out here.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.

