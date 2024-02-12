Deadpool 3 Trailer Confirms Fan-Favorite X-Men Return

Deadpool & Wolverine is going to include its fair share of familiar faces. Set photos have confirmed both Sabretooth and Toad will be returning in the Deadpool threequel, and the full trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine confirmed another member of 20th Century Fox's X-Men trilogy will be appearing.

Three-quarters of the way through the trailer, Aaron Stanford's Pyro appears as one of the presumed leaders of "The Resistance" Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will come in contact with throughout the movie. Pyro's costume is similar to most of the henchmen that are seen in the trailer, signaling their role as the primary antagonists in the film.

The trailer itself revealed little else about the project, outside the fact Ryan Reynolds' eponymous mutant will lead the picture's ensemble alongside with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

So far, we know for certain most of the actors who've appeared in the first two Deadpool movies will reprise their roles in the threequel. They'll also be joined by Hugh Jackman, reprising his fan-favorite role of Wolverine from 20th Century's X-Men franchise. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

The movies was well into principal photography earlier this year when it was shut down as a result of the writers' and actors' strikes.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Deadpool 3 helmer Shawn Levy recently told Deadline. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

Levy directed the film from a script he wrote with Reynolds, Zeb Wells, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

