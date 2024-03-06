Deadpool & Wolverine Star Teases More Surprise Cameos for MCU Sequel

Viewers got their first glimpse at Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year, with the film's first teaser dropping during Super Bowl LVIII. In it, few surprises were had outside of the return of Aaron Stanford's Pyro. There's been plenty of speculation about potential characters who appear in the film given its multiversal journey with anyone from Sabretooth to Elektra has rumored character returns. Now, Deadpool star Karan Soni says fans should expect plenty of more surprises when the film actually sees release.

"When we were making the second one, Ryan was plotting back then," Soni said in a new chat with Variety. "I remember him spilling that at lunch one day that he had started a conversation with Hugh. I remember saying, 'People are going to flip out!' Then the studio got sold to Disney and a lot of other stuff happened. But, of course, Ryan followed through because it was dream casting."

Though he remained tight-lipped, Soni said "a lot" of people traversed across the pond to film cameos for the project.

"This new MCU version is ultra-secretive," he added. "There are a lot of surprises. Let's just say a lot of people traveled to London."

It has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will revealed any more surprise appearances ahead of the movie, though it's reasonable to expect one or two reveals will come closer to the movie, given the studio's tendency to let a few things slip through during the final days of a film's marketing cycle.

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

So far, we know for certain most of the actors who've appeared in the first two Deadpool movies will reprise their roles in the threequel. They'll also be joined by Hugh Jackman, reprising his fan-favorite role of Wolverine from 20th Century's X-Men franchise. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Shawn Levy directed the film from a script he wrote with Reynolds, Zeb Wells, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!