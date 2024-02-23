Marvel Announces Wolverine and Deadpool Team Up Story Ahead of MCU Film

The summer of Wolverine and Deadpool heats up with a new story running through a series of Marvel comics. The duo will famously team up for Deadpool & Wolverine, the first official X-Men movie to launch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, with the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer dropping during the Super Bowl. Along with May's Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII, July will see the release of a Weapon X-Traction backup story starring Wolverine and Deadpool teaming up across eight Marvel titles this summer.

Written by Ryan North (Fantastic Four) and drawn by Javier Garrón (Avengers), Weapon X-Traction will begin in July's Incredible Hulk #14. As an added bonus, Marvel isn't raising the prices of these comics with the Wolverine/Deadpool backup stories, so readers get to enjoy the extra action at no additional cost. At this time Marvel hasn't announced the other titles participating in the Weapon X-Traction story. A piece of promotional art by Javier Garrón features Wolverine and Deadpool face-to-face, with Wolverine brandishing his Adamantium claws, and Deadpool holding a pistol in each hand.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is Wolverine and Deadpool's WWIII project about?

"The most intensely mismatched team-up in comics and pop culture, the best there is and the merc with the mouth, undergoes a radical change in an all-new three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages in Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1. On stands this May, acclaimed writer Joe Kelly makes his return to Deadpool in the new series alongside legendary artist Adam Kubert," a description of Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII reads.

"The mysterious Delta believes in change. Change is good. But as he sets his sights on Deadpool, and Wolverine is caught up in the plot, is the third time really the charm, or the curse? Get ready for WWIII to erupt on the scene with the wildest duo in comics from legends Joe Kelly (Deadpool, Uncanny X-Men) and Adam Kubert (Wolverine, Uncanny X-Men)!"

"There were so many factors that made me say yes to writing this book," Kelly recently told IGN. "Adam Kubert was number one. I worked with Adam during my early Marvel career and have been a fan of his ever since – both as an artist and a human. So, working with him again? No brainer, yes please."

"The second reason was Wolverine," Kelly continued. "As much as this is a buddy-book, Logan is the entry point to the story, which gave me a chance to explore this character I love. His voice, his perspective on the world, all of it gave me a unique way to approach an epic team-up... And then, big number three... there's the body horror. Deadpool and Wolverine together allow for a bloody playground of a story. A tale of self-examination and introspection as told through some seriously jaw-dropping nastiness thanks to Adam's deft hands. It's a dark, funny, messy ride I hope everyone enjoys as much as I do."

Deadpool & Wolverine reveals first poster

The first poster for the freshly-titled Deadpool & Wolverine piggybacks on the name change of the film. Super Bowl LVIII finally delivered the highly-anticipated trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring the reunion between Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Deadpool & Wolverine is the first X-Men-adjacent movie produced under Marvel Studios, officially bringing Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While fans will be digesting every second of the trailer, Marvel Studios also revealed a Deadpool & Wolverine poster that reminds everyone how close the two of them really are.

"Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket," Ryan Reynolds wrote on X (formerly Twitter) when the Deadpool & Wolverine poster was unveiled. The poster features a split image of the Deadpool and Wolverine mask logos in the shape of a heart. The Deadpool side has the word "Best" while the Wolverine portion says "Friends." The bottom of the poster has the words, "Come Together" as well as the July 26th release date of Deadpool & Wolverine.