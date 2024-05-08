X-Men '97 Recap with Spoilers: "Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 2"

There's only one episode left until Season 1 of X-Men '97 comes to a close, and the Marvel Animation series has repeatedly gone above and beyond fans' expectations. The Disney+ series has taken Marvel's beloved X-Men mythos to new heights — and this week's episode was no exception, adding some major revelations to the fight against Bastion (Theo James). If you need help breaking down the ins and outs of X-Men '97's penultimate episode before the season finale, we're here to help.

Obviously, spoilers for Episode 9 of X-Men '97, "Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 2", below! Only look if you want to know!

What Happens in X-Men '97: "Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 2"?

Bastion cries as he takes his Sentinel mother's body to safety and tries to revive her.

Charles wakes up in the destroyed mansion and gets back into his wheelchair. He and Scott disagree about recent events, with Charles arguing that he wanted Scott and Jean to have a chance to live a life of their own. Scott insists that he would still be an X-Men no matter what.

Jubilee and Roberto are attacked by anti-mutant protestors, until Storm and Forge intervene. The four of them return to the mansion, where Jean reunites with Storm. The team sets out for Muir Island, and tackle their next moves amid Magneto's blackout. They decide to split up, with one team tracking down Magneto and the other disabling Bastion's control of the Sentinels. Charles reveals that he nearly recruited Bastion to the original X-Men, and that he believes Bastion might control the technology himself. Beast and Forge modify the scrambler they used on Jean during the Dark Phoenix saga for Bastion. Rogue wakes up, and Nightcrawler tells her that Magneto has survived.

Outside of the mansion, Rogue criticizes Charles for ultimately causing Gambit's death. Magneto arrives, using his powers to bring Asteroid M over the mansion. Charles tries to reason with him, but is unsuccessful, as Magneto is still upset about Genosha. He makes an offer to the X-Men: to avoid more carnage and create a new Genosha. Rogue and Roberto follow him.

At Muir Island, Scott has a heart-to-heart with Cable and gifts him a new X-Men costume. Charles meets with President Kelly, and asks him to let the X-Men try to stop Magneto, before the government intervenes. The X-Men suits up and splits up on their missions, as Bastion commands an army of Sentinels to attack the team leading towards him. Jean and Storm have a heart-to-heart, promising each other to give it everything they've got against Bastion. Storm and Forge stay in the skies to fight the Sentinels, while Jean, Cable, Beast, and Morph make it to the ground. They fight a group of Sentinels, with Morph transforming into Hulk. Jean is drawn away by Mr. Sinister, who fights her and sends her into the island's bowling alley. He begins to taunt her about the switch with Madelyne, and uses her powers to send him crashing across the bowling alley.

Meanwhile, the other team heads to Asteroid M and fights Magneto, Rogue, and Roberto. As this happens, Charles and Magneto argue about the situation, with Magneto putting a restraint on Charles mouth and telling him to shut up. Charles psychically tells Scott to help him get Magneto's helmet, so he can manipulate his powers to save Earth.

Morph transforms into Mr. Sinister to try to breach Bastion's fortress, but is unsuccessful. Bastion and the Sentinels incapacitate Beast and Morph. Sinister continues to taunt Jean, and manipulates Cable to attack her. He uses his psychic abilities to seemingly destroy her — but not before she can get a psychic message out to Scott, telling him that she loves him. Scott tells Charles that they need more time.

Charles telekinetically sends a pulse through Magneto's body, but Magneto gets the upper hand and begins torturing Charles. Suddenly, Wolverine stabs his claws through Magneto's body — and Magneto retaliates by ripping the Adamantium from Wolverine's veins.

