The Spiderwick Chronicles and She-Hulk's Costume Designer Wants to Work on Fantastic Four

The Spiderwick Chronicles is now streaming on The Roku Channel, and the new series has a big connection to some fan-favorite shows such as Agents of SHIELD, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, The Last of Us, and more. All of those series feature costumes from costume designer Ann Foley. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Foley, who spoke about some of the costumes in Spiderwick in addition to her excitement about the upcoming second season of The Last of Us. During the interview, we brought up Foley's Marvel history, and we asked if there are any other MCU characters she'd like to work with.

"I've got a couple of different answers to that," Foley teased when asked about Marvel. "I was always interested in Spider-Gwen, really interested in her. And then I got to tell you, I'm really excited for Fantastic Four. I'm not going to lie, anything to do with Pedro [Pascal]. I have been following this project for years ... I worked on [the 2005 movie as an assistant costume designer], that was my first foray into the Marvel Universe ... so there's a special place in my heart for that film, and I really can't wait to see what Marvel does with it. I actually could go on and on. I can't wait for Deadpool 3, I'm so excited. That would be fun."

What Is The Spiderwick Chronicles About?

In Roku's The Spiderwick Chronicles, the Grace family moves from Brooklyn, New York, to their ancestral home in Henson, Michigan: the Spiderwick Estate. Helen makes the move with her 15-year-old fraternal twin boys, Jared and Simon, and her older daughter, Mallory. Shortly after moving to the Spiderwick Estate Jared discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real. The only one to believe him is his great-aunt Lucinda, who implores Jared to find the pages of her father's field guide to magical creatures and protect them from the murderous Ogre, Mulgarath.

The cast of The Spiderwick Chronicles includes Joy Bryant, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Mychala Lee, Jack Dylan Grazer, Christian Slater, and Alyvia Alyn Lind. The series is showrun by Aron Eli Coleite, with executive producers including Coleite, Kat Coiro, Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy.

The Spiderwick Chronicles is now streaming on The Roku Channel.