X-Men: The Last Stand Director Responds to Juggernaut Actor's Criticism

Brett Ratner has responded to Vinnie Jones’ comments about X-Men: The Last Stand. The director took to Instagram to clear the air and say that he respected Jones’ work on the film. Some of the complications and studio forces made him hurry things along and that resulted in some of the characters getting the short end of the stick. For the Juggernaut actor, this meant not as much development or screen time as he would have liked. There have been a lot of comments about the X-Men movie series in the last few weeks as various directors and producers have come under fire from actors and other people on set. Ratner wanted to make sure that he cut off any murmurs at the pass before things got any messier surrounding the wildly popular movie franchise.

“In all seriousness, I shot the script I was given and I was not able to expand the role of Juggernaut as per Vinnie’s request due to the extremely limited time I had to deliver the film,” Ratner wrote. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for Vinnie Jones and his talent and thought he created a memorable character.”

Jones previously told ComicBookMovie that the role had basically been dissolved by the director.

“I loved the role, but hopefully you can put it fucking right here, mate. I basically got mugged off. Matthew Vaughn signed me up, and it was a great role and a great script, and Juggernaut was a great character,” he began. “I signed up for three of them, and that will show you how serious I was about it. Brett Ratner basically dissolved the character. I was in my fucking trailer half the time. It's one of the most disappointing jobs I've been on as far as, you know, 'What am I doing here?’”

“It wasn't the same Juggernaut as I signed on for. They took his storyline away, they'd taken his character away, his dialogue. I had two big meetings with Brett about it, and he said, 'Yeah, yeah, it's coming. They're writing stuff for you as we speak' and it never fucking happened,” Jones added. “Disappointment wise, that was probably one of the biggest. What's upsetting is some of the fans blame me! It was fucking nothing to do with me! That role, I didn't sign up for. The Juggernaut you saw was not the Juggernaut I signed on for with Matthew Vaughn, I'll tell you that now. It upset me.”

