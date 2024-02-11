Deadpool & Wolverine Enter the MCU in Deadpool 3 Super Bowl Trailer

He's the Merc with a Mouth. He's the best there is at what he does. Together, they're Deadpool and Wolverine. Marvel Studios kicked off marketing for the next MCU movie with the Deadpool 3 trailer during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and revealed its title: Deadpool & Wolverine. The R-rated movie's green-band spot and trailer aired during the big game reunites mouthy mercenary turned toupeed salesman Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and adamantium-clawed mutant Logan (Hugh Jackman) for the first time since 2009's non-canon X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a timeline pruned from the multiverse by a time-traveling Wade in 2018's Deadpool 2. (Alert the Time Variance Authority!)

You can watch the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer above.

"Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever," Wade says in the trailer, dubbing himself "the messiah" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I am... Marvel Jesus." The action-packed footage, which features the blink-and-you'll-miss-it return of X2: X-Men United's hot-headed mutant Pyro (Aaron Stanford), ends with a blue-and-yellow-suited Wolverine — seen only in shadow — unsheathing his claws with a "SNIKT!"

The third entry in the Deadpool trilogy reunites director Shawn Levy with Reynolds (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and Jackman (Real Steel). It's also a reunion for Jackman and Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, whose first producing credit was 2000's X-Men. Reynolds co-wrote the script with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells (The Marvels, Robot Chicken) & Levy.

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, the cast includes includes returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Rob Delaney as the unpowered Peter. Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) also star.

"Not only have Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they've also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness," Levy told Wired of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first installment to receive the R rating. "Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that's what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he's in a movie, even though the stakes are real. Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves." That includes meta jokes about the former Fox properties now under the Disney-Marvel banner.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.

