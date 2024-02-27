Everything Coming to Max in March 2024

With March just a few days away, Max is getting subscribers ready for what it has in store for the month ahead. On Monday, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service unveiled the full lineup of movies and TV shows set to join its roster throughout the month of March, and there's quite a lot to look forward to.

As always, the first day of the month is always the biggest when it comes to new additions on Max. March 1st will see a ton of movies make their way to the service's lineup, including Deadpool, Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, the first three Scream films, and all five movies in the Ocean's Eleven franchise.

One of the biggest movies of 2023 is also making its way to Max in March. Wonka, which has made over $600 million at the global box office, is set to make its streaming debut on Max March 8th.

You can check out the full list of Max's March arrivals below.