Everything Coming to Max in March 2024
Wonka and Deadpool are among Max's biggest March additions.
With March just a few days away, Max is getting subscribers ready for what it has in store for the month ahead. On Monday, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service unveiled the full lineup of movies and TV shows set to join its roster throughout the month of March, and there's quite a lot to look forward to.
As always, the first day of the month is always the biggest when it comes to new additions on Max. March 1st will see a ton of movies make their way to the service's lineup, including Deadpool, Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, the first three Scream films, and all five movies in the Ocean's Eleven franchise.
One of the biggest movies of 2023 is also making its way to Max in March. Wonka, which has made over $600 million at the global box office, is set to make its streaming debut on Max March 8th.
You can check out the full list of Max's March arrivals below.
March 1st
127 Hours
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Baby Mama
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
The Best Man Holiday
Bullet Head
Cabaret
Captain Fantastic
Deadpool
Dear White People
Dope
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Farewell
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Fruitvale Station
Godzilla
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Good Time
The Green Knight
Horrible Bosses
Hot Air
King Kong (1933)
Kong: Skull Island
Last Christmas
The Last Witch Hunter
Lean On Me
Leatherheads
Love Beats Rhymes
Me and Earl and The Dying Girl
Nine Lives
Observe and Report
Ocean's 11 (1960)
Ocean's Eight
Ocean's Eleven (2001)
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
On Chesil Beach
Pulling Strings
Rambo (2008)
The Revenant
Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2
Scream 3
Selling The Hamptons, Season 2
She's Out of My League
Shut In
Sinister
Sleepless In Seattle
Son of Kong
Still Alice
Straight Outta Compton
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Yes Man
Zookeeper
March 3rd
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)
The Regime (HBO Original)
Small Town Potential (HGTV)
March 4th
Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)
Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)
Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
March 8th
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy's Ginormous Adventure (Special)
Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)
A Star Is Born (2018)
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)
Wonka
March 12th
7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)
Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)
The Lionheart (HBO Original)
The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)
Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)
March 15th
90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)
Dream Scenario
Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)
March 17th
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)
Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)
March 29th
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)
March 30th
Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)prev