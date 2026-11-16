5 Spider-Man Villains Who Have Completely Disappeared & Deserve a Comeback Today

Spider-Man has one of the best rogues’ galleries in all of comics, but there are so many great villains that many promising ones are overshadowed and completely disappear without a trace. Spider-Man has fought villains as famous as Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin, Carnage, Kraven, and many more, and this makes it easy for newer villains to end up falling out of favor without getting a chance to really shine. While the main villains are big enough to carry crossovers like “Maximum Carnage” and “Spider-Verse,” there are other bad guys who end up disappearing for years. Some of these villains even appeared on Spider-Man’s animated series but still disappeared from comics.

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From villains who almost killed Spider-Man in one of the biggest Marvel crossovers of all time to two villains who went on to find redemption, only to disappear shortly thereafter, these are the best candidates for comebacks today. One of these villains was even hinted at before Spider-Man: Brand New Day came out, but she never appeared in the movie.

5) The Hornet (Hobie Brown)

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Hobie Brown debuted as the Prowler in The Amazing Spider-Man #78 (1969) by Stan Lee and John Buscema. Hobie was a bright but angry Bronx teen fired from his window-washing job. He then built the Prowler gear to steal until Spider-Man unmasked him on a rooftop and urged him to turn his life around. He later became an ally of Spider-Man. Hobie finally became the Hornet in King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes #2 (2021). As the Hornet, he repels symbiotes by broadcasting high-frequency sound through hacked Stark phones.

The Hornet suit activates from a button on the collar and gives him shoulder-mounted wings plus wrist gauntlets like his old Prowler bracelets. The last time anyone saw Hobie was in 2022, when the Beyond Corporation bought his company, Fairgray, and later offered him a job. Hobie has appeared in Spider-Man: The Animated Series, The Spectacular Spider-Man, and the 2017 Spider-Man series.

4) Regent

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Regent debuted in Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows #1 (2015), a “Secret Wars” tie-in by Dan Slott and Adam Kubert. In that Battleworld story, Regent rules New York, captures heroes, and drains their powers through a mechanism that holds them. He even rebuilt the Sinister Six to hunt Spider-Man. To show his true power, he used Nightcrawler’s powers to remove the Hulk piece by piece, one of the best moments in the entire story.

His threat is what forces Peter Parker to retire as Spider-Man to protect his wife and daughter Annie, which is the emotional core of Renew Your Vows. It ended up being Annie who helped beat him with an arrowhead infused with her inhibitor bracelet. While that was the alternate “Secret Wars” world, Marvel brought a main-universe Augustus Roman into The Amazing Spider-Man #12-15 (2016) by Dan Slott and Giuseppe Camuncoli. His wife and child died during an Avengers battle, which drives his plan to contain superheroes. He should be more than a stereotypical bad guy, and he deserves a much bigger story.

3) Ollie Osnick

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Ollie Osnick first appeared as Kid Ock in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #72 (1982) by Bill Mantlo and Ed Hannigan. Ollie is part of a supervillain club, but he is mocked by the other members. To prove himself, he builds imitation Octopus arms and robs a toy store. Spider-Man destroys the arms, but when he realizes Ollie is a kid, he takes him away before the police arrive. The real Doc Ock later mocks the discarded gear.

He returned as Spider-Kid in The Amazing Spider-Man #263 (1985), and he tries to become Spider-Man’s sidekick. He even went on to form the Misfits alongside Frog-Man and Toad. He went dark as the Steel Spider in Spider-Man Unlimited #5 (1994). After his girlfriend Jane was shot by a stray bullet, he modified his Spider-Kid suit and beat the gang member responsible until police arrived. He refused to register in “Civil War,” so Venom bit off his arm, Radioactive Man cauterized his wound, and he was imprisoned in the Negative Zone. Captain America released him, and he deserves a comeback to see what this did to him mentally.

2) Spider-Queen

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Spider-Queen was the catalyst in one of Spider-Man’s biggest crossovers of the 21st century, “Spider-Island.” Adriana “Ana” Soria debuted in The Spectacular Spider-Man #15 (2004) by Paul Jenkins and Michael Ryan. She was a member of the women’s auxiliary corps in World War II. She was drafted into a Marine super-soldier program, survived radiation exposure at Bikini Atoll when most subjects died, and was confined in a military asylum before activating a dormant insect gene. This gave her telekinesis and a sonic scream, and she can control anyone with the insect gene.

Her kiss infected Peter Parker and began his slow transformation into an insectoid monster. She returned as the backer of the Jackal in “Spider-Island,” where infected bedbugs gave New Yorkers spider-powers. She killed the Jackal and grew into a giant spider before Kaine killed her. The Jackal she killed was a clone, and the real Jackal, disguised as Damage Control, harvested marrow from her body for future cloning. This gives Marvel a perfect reason to bring the Spider-Queen back.

1) Doppelganger

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If there is one Spider-Man villain who deserves to return, and who is missed greatly, it is Doppelganger. The Spider-Man Doppelganger debuted in The Infinity War #1 (1992) by Jim Starlin and Ron Lim. He was one of an army of evil doubles of Earth’s heroes made by the Magus and the entity Anthropomorpho. In the end, he is a bloodthirsty, nearly mindless, yet exact duplicate of the real Spider-Man.

Doppelganger has six arms, talons, and organic spinnerets that fire razor-sharp webbing. He can also lift around 65 tons compared with Spider-Man’s roughly 10-ton limit. He seemed to die early, impaled on a fence post in a fight with Spider-Man, Hobgoblin, and Demogoblin, until Demogoblin revived him with magic and made him a sidekick. He appeared in “Maximum Carnage” as Shriek’s pet and then again in Carnage #1 (2010). He last appeared in Extreme Carnage: Scream #1 (2021), other than a cameo while he was in prison in Chasm: Curse of Kaine #2. He has died more than once and remains a fan-favorite villain.

What Spider-Man villain do you consider to be underrated, and who deserves a comeback? Let us know your favorites in the comments below.