5 Spider-Man Villains in the 2020s Who Match Up To His Old-School Foes

Spider-Man has the biggest and best rogues’ gallery in Marvel Comics, and many of his best villains go back to his first few years in the 1960s. It is easy to think of names like Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Electro, the Lizard, and the Green Goblin when breaking down his most celebrated enemies. However, Spider-Man has continued to add great villains in the decades since. The 1980s saw the arrival of Venom, the 2000s saw the arrival of Mister Negative, and the 2010s even saw the demonic Kindred show up to make Spider-Man’s life a living hell. Marvel also hasn’t slowed down in the 2020s, and there have been five new villains created this decade that stand up to the classics.

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The villains introduced in the 2020s have run the gamut of horror and terror for Spider-Man. One is a new clone of an old-school Spider-Man supporting character, and another is a new supervillain identity for an old Spider-Man clone. Another started killing anyone related to Peter Parker, and the most personal might be a relative of Peter who has taken the most important thing from Peter’s life.

5) Queen Goblin

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Queen Goblin is a clone of Dr. Ashley Kafka, an older Spider-Man supporting character who debuted in the 1990s. However, the real Dr. Kafka has died, and this new clone was created in Ravencroft #5 (2020). She then became the villain known as the Queen Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man #88 (2022) by Zeb Wells and Michael Dowling, with the character design credited to Patrick Gleason. She was part of the “Beyond Era” storyline when the Beyond Corporation captured the clone and infused her with the sinx extracted from Norman Osborn by the Sin-Eater.

This erased all memories of the previous Dr. Kafka and turned her into a being of pure evil. Her powers include enhanced strength, speed, durability, and a healing factor, plus a Goblin Gaze that forces victims to relive trauma. She became an enemy of Spider-Man and Norman Osborn. She proved to be nearly unstoppable when Norman killed her to save Spider-Man, but the Goblin Formula revived her, as it had Norman many times before. She has since had Norman’s sins drained from her body, but she has retained her powers and her hatred for Norman. A gender-flipped Goblin, she is yet another Peter Parker ally who turned evil.

4) Hallows’ Eve

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Janine Godbe made her debut in Spider-Man: The Lost Years #1 (1995) by J.M. DeMatteis and John Romita Jr. She is the woman who killed her abusive father in self-defense and then went on the run and fell in love with Ben Reilly. After she ended up serving time in prison, the Beyond Corporation arranged for her release to force Ben Reilly to remain loyal to the company. Everything about Janine changed in The Amazing Spider-Man #14 (2022) by Zeb Wells, Michael Dowling, and Kyle Hotz.

In that issue, Madelyne Pryor used S’ym’s magic to empower Janine and transform her into Hallows’ Eve. Her powers come from enchanted Halloween masks tied to Limbo chaos magic, each granting the abilities of what it depicts, including a werewolf, witch, vampire, and several other identities. She fought alongside Chasm in “Dark Web” and ended up getting her own miniseries by Erica Schultz and Michael Dowling. She is a tragic villain similar to Sandman or the Lizard, and her entire motive was her love for Ben Reilly.

3) Ravage

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Ravage is the newest villain for Spider-Man, and he might be the most personal villain that the hero has encountered in years. Ravage is Cormac Crane, Peter Parker’s cousin and Aunt May’s birth son. Raised by a wealthy family, he found out years later that May and Ben Parker were his real parents, but a mix-up at the hospital left May believing her newborn had died after birth, and Cormac was placed with a different family. When he met Peter Parker and Aunt May, he seemed to just want to finally have a life with his mother that he never had.

However, this all changed in The Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (2026) by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz. In this issue, May had a stroke when Cormac used his powers to erase Peter from her memories so he could have her all to himself. His entire motive is jealousy that Peter got the childhood with May that he never could, so Cormac became the villain known as Ravage. While he claims he doesn’t want to hurt Peter, his actions have done more psychological damage than any other villain in Spider-Man’s life.

2) Chasm

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Chasm is Ben Reilly, an old-school Spider-Man supporting character. Of course, Ben is the clone who served as Spider-Man during “The Clone Saga” when Peter thought he was the clone. When Peter returned to being Spider-Man, Ben went on to try to start his own life, now realizing he was the clone. He became a villain, and then a hero again, and he has served as both over the decades since that controversial Spider-Man storyline ended. In the 2020s, he became a new Spider-Man villain known as Chasm.

Ben didn’t really have much of a chance here because the Beyond Corporation manipulated him into becoming their Spider-Man and then tried to trademark the name so Peter couldn’t use it anymore. They made Ben believe Peter was responsible for everything bad that ever happened to him, and they mutated him with matter-manipulating polymers. “Dark Web” is where he lashed out at Spider-Man, and he teamed with Madelyne Pryor and Hallows’ Eve. Chasm is a dark mirror of Spider-Man, similar to Venom before him, but he has since reverted to Ben Reilly in the comics.

1) Torment

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Torment was a short-lived 2020s Spider-Man villain whose story might not be over yet. He debuted in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 (2026) by Charles Soule, Joe Kelly, Al Ewing, and Jesus Saiz. He was a serial killer who was obsessed with spirals. His goal was to kill the entire family lines of his targets, and in this storyline, he was killing anyone who was part of the Eddie Brock and Peter Parker family lines, killing distant relatives first and then closing the spiral to finish off Eddie and Peter last.

One of the most shocking kills was when he murdered the Shocker because the Shocker’s aunt married into the Mary Jane Watson family line. “Death Spiral” ran through Amazing Spider-Man #23-27 and Venom #255-257, where he killed Mary Jane’s ex-boyfriend Paul while trying to get to Dylan Brock. The story then ended in a stunning moment when Venom let Torment fall to his death, with the question hanging about who was the one who let him go: Venom or his host, Mary Jane. While Torment is dead, the storyline ended with a second character possibly carrying on the Torment persona.

What are your thoughts on Spider-Man’s villains introduced in the 2020s? Let us know who your favorite new bad guys are in the comments below.