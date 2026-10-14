These 5 Powerful Marvel Villains Tried to Break Iron Man but Failed (Including an MCU Villain Who Destroyed Him)

Iron Man became a household name because of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with MCU fans patting themselves on the back for “saving” him. See, these fans thought that Iron Man was some kind of Z-list nobody, a character who wasn’t, say, in the middle of an event storyline where he was one of the main characters when his movie came out. They thought that instead of him being one of the most important Avengers, a founder of the Illuminati, and a hero that everyone looked up to, he was some has-been. It will always be funny, because even if he wasn’t one of the bestselling characters out there (something that would continue even after the MCU made him “more popular”), he was still one of the most important members of the Marvel Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Iron Man has fought some of the biggest fights in the history of the House of Ideas, facing off against the most potent villains around. His armor is formidable, but even it has its limits. He’s often been completely overshadowed by the enemies he’s fought and yet he owns wins over some of the most terrifyingly powerful villains out there. These five Marvel villains all failed to make a dent in Iron Man, including one villain who completely pwned him in the MCU (yes, I had to use gamer speak for that one).

5) Doctor Doom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Doom is Marvel’s most storied monarch, having grown from the arch-enemy of the Fantastic Four to a foe of every hero in the Marvel Universe. Victor Von Doom and Tony Stark are similar men; they’re both the children of powerful, important people, blessed with considerable natural skill, using their wits and resources to become two of the most powerful people on the face of the planet. Both of them hold the destinies of millions in their hands and both of them are pushing the envelope of what technology can be. They have both created powerful suits of armor and believe in going out there and fighting for what they want.

The two of them have had many battles over the years, both solo fights against each other and as parts of groups of combatants. While an argument can be made that Doom is more powerful, since he had vast magical power on top of having the armor, Iron Man has been able to defeat the Latverian monarch nearly every time they’ve faced off. The two of them have reached a level of grudging respect, two kindred spirits who would be working together if they weren’t on different sides.

4) Loki

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Iron Man first met Loki when the God of Mischief decided that they wanted to destroy the nascent superhero community that their brother Thor had joined. Rick Jones was able to call together the various heroes of the day, they came together and defeated Loki, and the rest is history. Since then, the Laufeyson has hated ol’Shellhead and tried to destroy him numerous times, sometimes by attacking the Avengers and other times by going after the hero solo. However, as powerful and crafty as Loki can be, they have never been able to the Armored Avenger.

Loki comes from a world of magic and warfare; while Asgard has high technology and isn’t just some ancient magical world, they had very little place for tech. This means that Iron Man has mastery in a world where Loki has little to no experience. Stark can always bring something to the fight that Loki has no answer for, whereas the newly minted God of Stories doesn’t really have anything that Tony hasn’t faced before. Loki is powerful, but Tony is smarter and this made a major difference in their battles over the years

3) Ultron

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Avengers face the deadliest villains out there. Even among that number, Ultron is something terrifying. Created by Hank Pym, he decided that he wanted to destroy all biological life immediately upon gaining sentience, with especial hate towards the Pym faction of the Avengers. Ultron has made it his life’s mission to destroy Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as well, with Iron Man often playing an important role in ending the threat of the mad android. Ultron especially hates Hank Pym, but there’s a special place in his circuits for Stark. The adamantium-clad terror has battled Stark both with the Avengers and on his own, but has never been able to defeat the Armored Avenger.

Ultron has worked hard to make himself the greatest threat possible, his adamantium chassis making him nearly indestructible. This means that the Avengers usually have to figure out another way to defeat the robot and that’s where Tony usually comes in. He’s a master of technology and has been able outmaneuver and outplan the mad android many times. Iron Man has been the man to beat Ultron in many of their battles, leading to something of a rivalry forming between the two of them.

2) Michael Korvac

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Michael Korvac is from the 31st century. During this period, the Badoon had been able to conquer the human race, with Korvac enslaved by the alien conquerors. Eventually, he would break free and gain the power of the Power Cosmic, traveling back in time to the present and battling the Avengers (and the original Guardians of the Galaxy, who chased him back to the present from the future). Korvac was able to destroy both teams by himself, but would end up resurrecting them, leading to his first defeat. Since then, he’s battled the team and various solo Avengers many times, with he and Iron Man squaring off.

Korvac has Iron Man beat a hundred ways from Sunday with his powers, but he’s never been able to actually defeat the Armored Avenger. Korvac may be from a future with technology the likes of which Stark can only imagine, but he doesn’t understand it or what it can do. He’s more powerful, but he can’t really create anything new, which is what has allowed Iron Man to defeat him so many times.

1) Thanos

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thanos has become Marvel’s most popular villain, thanks to the MCU. Fans also got to see the villain trounce Iron Man in battle, giving the impression that there’s no way that Stark has a chance against the alien conqueror. The Mad Titan first appeared in Iron Man comics, with him and the Blood Brothers battling ol’Shellhead. Iron Man was able to win, which is honestly not really something that you can imagine now. Thanos has went from a powerful B-list villain to one of the most dangerous beings in the Marvel Universe, so the days of him being a villain that you’d expect Iron Man to fight on his own are long gone. However, every time Thanos has attacked in recent years, Iron Man has been there to help stop him.

Usually, the heroes of Earth don’t play all that big role in defeating the Mad Titan and Iron Man’s death at his hands has often been the showpiece of Thanos stories like “Thanos Wins”. However, most of the time, when it’s down to the Avengers to deal with the villain, Iron Man has been a key to defeating him. Stark is an expert at solving problems that no one else can, and he looks at Thanos as just an especially difficult engineering problem to solve.