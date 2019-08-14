Absolute Carnage: Hybrid Symbiotes Take Over New Hosts

The devastating Hybrid Symbiote has been out of the picture for quite a while, last seen bonding itself to a stray dog years ago. That changed on Wednesday with the release of Absolute Carnage: Separation Anxiety #1, which revealed the current whereabouts of Hybrid — an amalgamation of the Riot, Phage, Lasher, and Agony Symbiotes — and gave it a new, dangerous path for the future.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Absolute Carnage: Separation Anxiety #1! Continue reading at your own risk…

Separation Anxiety is one of the first tie-in books featured in the Absolute Carnage event, along with Absolute Carnage: Scream #1. It begins with the stray dog containing all four of the Symbiotes that make up Hybrid arriving on the front porch of a house in Colorado. The family inside is in turmoil, with the mom preparing to take the kids and leave the father. A young girl sits on the porch and talks to the dog, telling it that she wishes her family could just stay together. Well, this is a major lesson in being careful what you wish for, as the Hybrid Symbiote takes things into its own hands.

Throughout the book, the four separate Symbiotes separate from one another and take over various members of the Colorado family. The Symbiotes explain to the girl as they chase her around that house that she asked for this to happen, wishing that her family could stay together and be whole forever.

Of course, things don’t end well for the girl, as she’s caught and bonded with the final of the four Symbiotes at the end of the issue. The then-cheery family of Symbiotes, appearing as a normal bunch, got in the car and drove off to New York where the rest of the Absolute Carnage event is taking place.

This book catches everyone up with four of the five Symbiotes created by the Life Foundation. The fifth, Scream, gets its own catch catch-up story in the other tie-in series.

