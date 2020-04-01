Agents of SHIELD Star Clark Gregg Is Donating Cameo Proceeds to Frontline Responders

People all over the world are being affected by the threat of COVID-19, and many celebrities have stepped up to donate to the cause. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated $1 million for coronavirus relief and Riverdale‘s Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa did the same. Other celebs are helping out in various ways, including those who are reading books on Instagram in order to help kids who cannot go to school. The latest big name to offer up some help during these difficult times is Clark Gregg, the actor best known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gregg plans to donate the money he makes from Cameo.com to frontline responders. Cameo.com allows you to buy personalized videos from various celebrities much like the photo ops you can purchase at comic-cons.

“Find me on cameo (link in bio) and let me make a video message for a friend, a loved one, a crush, a supervillain, you name it. Every dime I make will go to the Frontline Responders Fund (www.gofundme.com/f/frontlinerespondersfund),” Gregg wrote on Instagram. “Trying to figure out how you can do for the people fighting this fight for us. Well, I got an idea,” Gregg explains in the video. “I just signed up for Cameo. I will send a message to your friend, your loved one, maybe an enemy. I’m pretty flexible because every dime I make will go to the Frontline Responders Fund.” You can watch the full clip below:

You can learn more about the Frontline Responders Fund here, and check out Gregg’s Cameo page here. If you’re interested in donating, hurry up, because the campaign ends today (April 1st) at 5 pm PT.

Gregg isn’t the only Agents of SHIELD star to take action during these tough times. Both Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) and Maurissa Tancharoen (the show’s co-creator) took to Instagram to speak out against calling COVID-19 “the Chinese virus.” Tancharoen also took to the social media site to reveal that she’s been unable to refill her lupus medication due to the stockpiling of Hydroxychloroquine over coronavirus fears.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

All six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix, and season seven is expected to begin sometime this year.