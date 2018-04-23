‘Agents of SHIELD’: SPOILER Dies in “All Roads Lead…”

Tonight’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, “All Roads Lead…,” included a major death, one that could alter the future or doom the world.

SPOILERS for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, “All Roads Lead…,” follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“All Roads Lead…” picks up right where last week’s episode, “The Honeymoon,” left off. Yo-Yo, Fitz, and Simmons found the location of Baron Wolfgang von Strucker’s particle infusion chamber and sabotaged the machine. Unfortunately for them, Ruby and Strucker’s son, Werner, arrived before they could escape the facility.

Yo-Yo was forced to deal with the Superior and was left incapacitated by the battle. That left Fitz and Simmons alone with Ruby and Strucker. Ruby demanded they repair the particle infusion chamber despite their warning that becoming the “destroyer of worlds” would have dire consequences. They were forced to obey her and repair the machine, though they stalled as much as possible.

Meanwhile, as the title of the episode implies, all of the other stories going on concurrently in the episode began to converge. SHIELD was able to find the location of General Hale’s Hydra base just as Hale was beginning to understand what coming into contact with gravitonium had done to Carl “Crusher” Creel, the Absorbing Man. Creel was being driven insane by two warring voices inside his mind, one of Dr. Franklin Hall and one of Ian Quinn.

Hale realized what Ruby and Strucker were up to just as Daisy Johnson and Melinda May broke into her facility. She quickly told her forces to stand down and surrendered to SHIELD so that they could stop Ruby before she tried to fuse with the gravitonium.

But they were too late. By the time they arrived, Fitz and Simmons had run out of ways to stall and Ruby had entered the chamber and Strucker began the particle infusion process.

The process proved too much for Ruby. She had only completed 8 percent of the process before ruby was pulled out. Even so, that was enough for Ruby to begin going full Graviton, floating into the air, crushing Strucker head with the power of gravity, and levitating Fitz and Simmons and pinning them to the wall.

Hale and Daisy arrived and tried to talk Ruby down while the other escaped. It was then that Yo-Yo came back to the room. Yo-Yo realized that Ruby was the one who sliced off her arms. Despite the immense pain it causes, Yo-Yo used her super speed to steal one of Ruby’s chakras and slices Ruby’s neck, killing her. Ruby’s body floated into the air and the gravitonium burst out of her body.

When Daisy and Yo-Yo woke up, Hale was gone. Daisy criticized Yo-Yo for her actions, but Yo-Yo remained convinced that killing Ruby broke the cycle and saved the world.

That remains to be seen. The voices inside Ruby’s head demanded to be free. Now…perhaps they are? And then there’s Hale. With nothing left to lose, Hale contacted the Confederacy and was more than willing to give the alien army the location of SHIELD and the gravitonium they possess. Perhaps this is actually how the world ends.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 pm ET on ABC.