‘Agents of SHIELD’ Recap With Spoilers: “All Roads Lead…”

Talbot tells himself to “complete the mission” as he descends into the Lighthouse. He finds the armory and takes a gun. He enters the control room and observes the camera feeds. He sees Robin and her mother. Mack finds Talbot. Mack tells Talbot to rest and offers to talk if he needs it and allows Talbot to walk away.

Fitz works to try to repair the particle infusion chamber. He’s distracted by Ruby throwing her chakra near Simmons, who is bound to a chair. Fitz convinces Ruby to free Simmons and let them work together on repairing the infusion chamber. Simmons tries to warn Ruby about how the “destroyer of worlds” destroys the Earth, but she doesn’t believe them. Von Strucker shows up and tells Ruby that he found what happened to the Superior and set drones to search for whoever did it to him. The gravitonium is brought into the room.

Fitz and Simmons discuss their situation. They realize that if they allow Ruby to kill them, then that means the time loop is broken, but neither of them is willing to sacrifice the other.

Yo-Yo makes it back to the Quinjet. Her robot arms are causing her pain after her fall.

The SHIELD team at the Lighthouse have located Hale’s base and are planning an assault. Coulson is told to stay behind to play quarterback. Deke and Mack are staying behind as well. Coulson tells Daisy that she’s doing well as team leader.

Hale is freed from Ruby’s room. She’s informed that the Superior is dead. She also sees what Ruby is doing and decides they need to stop her.

They check on Creel, who is struggling with the voices in his head after trying to absorb the properties of the gravitonium. He starts to react violently.

Mack is working on outfitting the Zephyr One to be able to be able to make it into space. Mack tells Deke about what he said about loving Daisy when he was on drugs. He asks Mack and Coulson for advice, but they aren’t much help.

Talbot continues searching the Lighthouse. He finds Robin’s drawings, including one of the Zephyr One heading for space.

Daisy and May are dropped over Hale’s base. A missile is launched to give them an opening so that they can land inside of it. They fight Hale’s forces. They reach Hale. She tells her forces to stand down and she surrenders. She tells them that Ruby took the gravitonium to Strucker’s machine and that they need to work together to stop her.

Ruby and Strucker are becoming impatient with Fitz and Simmons. Strucker finds that the infusion has been reversed. She beats on Fitz.

Yo-Yo wakes up in the Quinjet as a drone enters. She uses her speed to grab a machine gun and take it out and her arms misfire.

Robin and her mother find Talbot in their room. Talbot tries to introduce himself to Robin. She knows him as “the General” and says she’s drawn him.

Daisy and May fill in Coulson, Mack, and Deke on what happened to Creel. Daisy tells them to go through Robin’s drawings and see what they can learn.

Talbot asks Robin about her drawing of the world being destroyed. Robin says it happens soon. Talbot says he’s really sorry and then attacks Robin’s mother. He knocks her out with a choke hold.

The Zephyr One touches down outside the location of the particle infusion chamber. Daisy, May, and Hale are going in. Daisy tells Hale that she won’t hurt Ruby if she can help it, that Ruby could make a good SHIELD agent, but they’ll need Hale to talk Ruby down if things go too far.

Strucker tells Ruby about the Zephyr One’s arrival. Fitz and Simmons say they’re done with the machine. Strucker turns it on. Fitz and Simmons warn them about trying to move to the gravitonium, but Ruby is determined. Strucker pumps it in without a problem and Fitz and Simmons are confused.

Coulson realizes the camera in the control room looking at Robin’s floor is paused. He unpauses it and finds the door to her room open. They head to the room and find Robin’s mother unconscious and Robin gone. Mack realizes Talbot must have taken Robin.

Ruby steps into the chamber and kisses Strucker. The chamber closes around her and the process of infusion begins. She screams and asks to be taken out. Hale, Daisy, and May arrive. Hale tells Strucker to shut it down. Ruby has taken in 8 percent of the gravitonium. The chamber opens and Ruby floats out of it then falls to the ground. She hears Hall and Quinn in her head. Strucker tries to comfort her, but Ruby accidentally manipulates gravity to crush Strucker’s head.

Ruby is screaming, begging them to get it out of her. She uses gravity to throw and pin Fitz and Simmons against a wall. Hale tries to talk her down. She drops Fitz and Simmons and May tries to escape with them.

Coulson and Mack find Talbot with Ruby. He’s trying to get into the hangar. Coulson tries to talk him down and break his programming. Talbot puts his gun to his own head.

Daisy tries to help talk Ruby down. Ruby says Hall and Quinn are trying to take over. Ruby drags Daisy to her with her power.

May, Fitz, and Simmons run into Yo-Yo. Yo-Yo realizes that Daisy is still in there and goes in.

Coulson tries to talk Talbot out of shooting himself. He tells Talbot to turn the gun on him. Mack has enough time to get Robin out of the way, grab an ICER, and incapacitate Talbot.

Ruby starts using her powers to crush and suffocate Daisy. Hale gets her to back off and apologizes for pushing Ruby too hard. Yo-Yo shows up and sees Ruby. Ruby is losing control to the voices. Yo-Yo uses her speed to grab one of Ruby’s chakras and slice her throat. Ruby’s body floats into the air and the gravitonium surges out from her. May, Simmons, and Fitz show up as Daisy and Yo-Yo wake up. Hale is gone and Daisy tells the other what happened. Daisy is convinced that Ruby was coming around, but Yo-Yo believes she just saved the world.

Hale meets with the Confederacy without invitation. She calls for Kovos and tells him that SHIELD has the gravitonium and that she can tell them where they’re hiding. She willing to let Kovos kill them.