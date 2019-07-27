Agents of SHIELD Features Surprising Return of SPOILER

Tonight’s Agents of SHIELD episode, “From the Ashes,” saw Izel getting one step closer to her goal as well as some new hints that Sarge could eventually become the late, great Phil Coulson. However, there was one surprise that will excite any fan of the show’s previous season: Flint is back! The character, played by Coy Stewart, was first introduced in season five as one of the young people fighting to survive the Kree in the dystopian future that the team finds themselves in. After going through Terrigenesis, Flint is revealed to have the power to move rocks, which is ultimately what helps the team return to their time.

During season five, Flint bonds with Mack and Yo-Yo, who become like surrogate parents to the young Inhuman. When they left, Flint stayed behind to help rebuild the world in the future. Now, he’s back thanks to Izel and the Gravitonium device, which has the power of the monoliths. Last week, it was revealed that the “fear dimension” that opened up in The Lighthouse last season was actually the monoliths coming together to create, which is how Sarge came into being. You can read more details here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the latest episode, Izel uses these powers to show Benson his dead husband and eventually threatens to manifest Mack and Yo-Yo’s fears. They explain that she is unable to hurt them because their biggest fear is losing the people they love, which is a fear they’ve already faced together. That’s when Izel proclaims, “Then who’s that?” just as Flint appears!

How do you feel about Coy Stewart’s return? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.