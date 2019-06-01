SPOILER Dies in Season Six, Episode Four of Agents of SHIELD

“Code Yellow” has officially come to an end, and it saw the first real Agent of SHIELD causality of the season. RIP Agent Keller, we hardly knew ye. Despite only seeing Agent Keller (played by Lucas Bryant) in three episodes, his death still stings. Fans may be rooting for a Mack and Elena endgame, but it was still enjoyable to see Yo-Yo happy.

Keller’s death is sparking some mixed feelings. On one hand, the entire Alien-esque storyline was done to perfection. It was an excellent mix of camp and scary. You genuinely did not know if Keller was going to survive the ordeal, and it was quite exciting.

On the other hand, it’s a bummer to see Keller go so soon. Macklena may be endgame, but their relationship was intense and didn’t always thrive under the pressure of SHIELD. It was nice to see the characters growing separately. Also, poor Yo-Yo deserves a break! She’s gone through some major trauma in the last year, including getting both of her arms chopped off. Adding “my boyfriend’s body was taken over by a bat-like alien, so I had to stab him to death” is certainly bleak.

Keller’s short-lived time on the series was likely not in vain. The agent’s traumatic death will hopefully be a catalyst for Yo-Yo’s upcoming journey, and we’re definitely excited to see how the character copes with her latest loss.

Natalia Cordova-Buckley recently posted to Instagram that she wrapped filming an episode she “enjoyed doing very much,” so we can only assume cool things are coming for the Inhuman.

What did you think about Keller’s death? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.