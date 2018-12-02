‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Clark Gregg Congratulates ‘Daredevil’ on “Brilliant” Run

Some might say it’s an indisputable fact that Clark Gregg is the friendliest actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Best known for playing Agent Phil Coulson, the actor took to Twitter this evening to share kind words to everyone involved with Daredevil, which was unexpectedly cancelled by Netflix this week.

With a hopeful #NotGivingUp, the actor tagged many people in his post, which he managed to make positive by congratulating them on the hard work they put into the show’s three seasons.

“Congratulations to the brilliant writers, cast and crew of @Daredevil,” Gregg wrote.

While Gregg’s Marvel show, Agents of SHIELD, has been lucky enough to last for five seasons (with two more confirmed), the actor is no stranger to the thralls of the television business. Agents of SHIELD has narrowly escaped cancellation nearly every year since it began in 2013. It was even one of the last shows ABC renewed during 2018’s stressful upfront season.

The news of Daredevil‘s cancellation was a shock to everyone, especially the show’s producers. Many speculate this decision is Netflix’s response to Disney+, who will soon have their own multitude of Marvel series focusing on Loki, Scarlet Witch and Vision, and Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Erik Oleson, Daredevil‘s Executive Producer, was quick to respond to Gregg with a “thank you.”

Thank you, Clark! — Erik Oleson (@erikoleson) December 1, 2018

Oleson also took to Twitter yesterday to comment on the news. “Sometimes a gig is just a paycheck,” he wrote, “When we’re lucky, it’s so much more.” He added that being a part of the show’s third season was “magical,” something that was clearly felt by everyone.

While Daredevil‘s fate in the MCU seems to be set, Clark Gregg’s is still up in the air. He’s not listed as a returning cast member for seasons six and seven of Agents of SHIELD, however, many people believe the creators are “pulling a Jon Snow.” On one hand, the show wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for fan’s immense love for his character (after Coulson died in The Avengers, a huge #CoulsonLives campaign began online). On the other hand, Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon (the Executive Producers) have created such a strong and compelling show, it now transcends Coulson. (Either way, #CoulsonLives is still in full swing.)

While his return to Agents of SHIELD remains in question, we do know for sure that Coulson will be an important part of Captain Marvel, a film that is taking the MCU back to the ’90s.

Daredevil and Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix, and Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2019.