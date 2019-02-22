‘Agents of SHIELD’s Ming-Na Wen Shares First Photo of Season 7 Return

We’re only a couple of months away from season six of Agents of SHIELD, but the show’s cast is already gearing up for number seven. Ming-Na Wen, best known to Marvel fans as Agent Melinda May, had her first day back to set yesterday.

The actress took to Instagram to share the news of her return.

“Season 7!! My first day back for S7 of @agentsofshield. Passed my physical (of course!) and tried on some new outfits. Love being back on SHIELD campus. So fun to see the fam. Let’s get this party started!!!,” she wrote.

We’re very happy to hear Wen is in good health. Especially considering she suffered a knee injury before season five, which was written into the show.

Fans are particularly excited about Wen’s post, because it’s a reminder that season seven is actually happening. Typically, ABC waits until the last minute to renew the Marvel series, so this is the first time in a long time fans will be able to enjoy the latest season without fear of cancellation.

Many fans were also quick to comment on Wen’s post about their excitement.

“Yasss season 7 and there is still May,” @aida_bea_11 wrote.

“Welcome back to active duty, Agent May. You’ve been missed,” @tasteslikesoup replied.

“Here’s comes the cavalry,” @kbryanwhite added. (Cavalry was May’s unwanted nickname at the beginning of the series.)

In addition to celebrating her return to Agents of SHIELD, Wen also recently shared Instagram photos of her trip to a KISS concert.

While details about the upcoming sixth season are scarce, we do know the show is returning in May and will take place one year after the events of season five. Coulson is also dead, but Clark Gregg is returning as a “disturbing” new character. A recent report from TV Line also revealed Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) saying “this season is a departure from other stuff we’ve done.” We can’t wait to find out what that means!

Agents of SHIELD season six will air on ABC this May.