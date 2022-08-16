Alison Brie Hopes to Play a Marvel Villain

Mad Men and Community star Alison Brie's charm and charisma saw a number of fans hope for her to join a major cinematic franchise, with the physical abilities she put on display in GLOW earning her even more attention, with reports emerging years ago that Marvel was seeking an "Alison Brie-type" performer to star in She-Hulk. While that role went to Tatiana Maslany, Brie has collaborated with Marvel as a filmmaker for their Marvel's 616 and she'll be voicing a role in the animated Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, but if she were to join the live-action franchise, she'd like to take over a villainous role. In the meantime, fans can see Brie in the new film she co-wrote and stars in, Spin Me Round, which will be in theaters, On Demand, and streaming on AMC+ on August 19th.

When asked by ComicBook.com if Brie had her eyes on a new Marvel role she'd like to embody, the actor admitted, "Nothing specifically that I have set my sights on, no, and I think that would be a mistake, because clearly you can't really dictate. Marvel's going to do their thing, as they should. I think there's a fantasy deep in my mind that one day I would get to play a great Marvel villain, but I don't know which one that would be. People, fans, send me some ideas so I can start the campaign."

While a number of performers have campaigned for themselves to take over beloved roles in major franchises, Brie was inadvertently thrown into the discussion when casting reports about She-Hulk emerged. Brie had embraced the idea, though hadn't necessarily championed herself as loudly as her fans did.

In Spin Me Round, Brie stars as the manager of an Italian restaurant chain who wins the opportunity to attend the franchise's educational immersion program in Italy. What she thought would be a romantic getaway devolves into chaos and catastrophe.

From Duplass Brothers Productions, the new comedy Spin Me Round is directed by Jeff Baena (The Little Hours, Life After Beth) and co-written with frequent collaborator Alison Brie (Horse Girl, The Little Hours, Joshy). The film features a heavyweight of indie comedic actors including Brie (GLOW, Community), Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark, American Hustle), Aubrey Plaza (Ingrid Goes West, Parks and Recreation), Molly Shannon (The Little Hours, Other People, SNL), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, The Office), Ayden Mayeri (The Afterparty, Homecoming), Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance), Tim Heidecker (Eastbound & Down, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Debby Ryan (Insatiable, Jessie), Fred Armisen (Portlandia, SNL), and Lil Rey Howery (Free Guy, Get Out).

Stay tuned for updates on Brie's possible future with the MCU. Spin Me Round will be in theaters, On Demand, and streaming on AMC+ on August 19th.

