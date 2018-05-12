‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #800 Cracks 450,000 in Pre-Orders

Amazing Spider-Man #800 is about to become one of the biggest selling comics in 2018.

ComicBook.com has learned that the upcoming issue of Amazing Spider-Man, which concludes writer Dan Slott’s lengthy run on the title, has surpassed over 450,000 orders. While Marvel declined to provide an exact sales figure, the publisher did confirm that Amazing Spider-Man exceeded the impressive 450,000 copy milestone. The climactic issue will be illustrated by Stuart Immonen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dan Slott has been building towards a dramatic conclusion to his “Go Down Swinging” storyline, which pits Spider-Man and his allies against the Red Goblin — a Symbiote-bonded Norman Osborn. And it seems that retailers around the world are responding favorably to the current arc.

“We haven’t seen the attention and excitement surrounding Amazing Spider-Man like we have on ‘Go Down Swinging’ since the early days of Superior Spider-Man, and it’s obvious fans in our stores are totally digging the Red Goblin saga!” Steve from Third Eye Comics told ComicBook.com. “With Amazing Spider-Man delivering a landmark issue (and featuring so many gorgeous covers!), we expect it to be one of Marvel’s biggest releases of 2018, and will have plenty of all the different ASM #800 covers on hand for our Third Eye Faithful to celebrate #800 in a big way.”

Like many other milestone issues, Marvel is promoting Amazing Spider-Man #800 with multiple variant covers. Various variant covers include artwork from famous departed creators like Moebius and John Romita Sr. and current megastars like John Cassady and Nick Bradshaw.

Some fans are even ordering multiple issues of the comic. “Buzz has definitely been building for this over the last few months,” John from Big Bang Comics said. “We’ve gone deep on it exceeding orders for #798, customers are contacting us asking for specific covers in addition to the regular one, and there’s a lot of excitement just to see how Dan ends his phenomenal run after all this time.”

The variant covers, exciting storyline, and the milestone issue number seems to be a perfect storm, and retailers are predicting the comic will be a hot seller. “ASM #800 is something comic book stores dream of!” Patrick from Z’s Comic Lair (Murfreesboro TN) told ComicBook.com. “Tons of excitement around the Red Goblin and seeing how Dan Slott‘s amazing run with Spider-man will end! Plus, it being a milestone issue with lots of amazing variant covers, this book is hot! Marvel and Slott have knocked it out of the park with this!”

Dennis Barger from Wonderworld Comics is stocking up on Amazing Spider-Man #800 because of strong sales of past milestone issues. “I’m still selling [Amazing Spider-Man] #700 for $25 for a new regular cover and $50-$1,500 for the variants,” Barger said. “My orders for #800 are just as big and I expect the demand will be just as huge after release as they are for the presellers now at lower than face value. Also, demand always skyrockets for the various ’00’ books preceding the release. We are selling lots of [issues] #400, #500, #600, #700, and of course with the Venom movie looming, our demand for #300 have quadrupled.

Amazing Spider-Man #799’s shocking cliffhanger may have also played a role in boosting sales. “Dan Slott has been penning one for the ages with his Red Goblin storyline and considering the bomb that dropped on the last page of #799, demand is through the roof.” Larry from Larry’s Comics told us.

Demand and interest in the book will be high, so be sure to pre-order a copy from your local comic book store today!

Amazing Spider-Man #800 will be released on May 30, 2018.