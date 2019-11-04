Ant-Man 3 Theory Could Lead to the MCU Debut of the Fantastic Four

After the purchase of 20th Century Fox was finalized by the Walt Disney Company earlier this year, there have been a lot of questions about the future of Marvel properties such as the X-Men and Deadpool. But there’s been less attention payed to the future foundation of Marvel’s First Family, despite a lot of rumored teases in films like Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. But we might be getting the Fantastic Four sooner than any other Fox-associated character, and fans should start preparing for the impending debut of the iconic super team.

Marvel Studios has yet to reveal any immediate plans, but that hasn’t stopped fans from putting together some ideas about how the Fantastic Four could show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it all stems from the Ant-Man franchise.

Check out this fan’s theory about a potential debut for the Fantastic Four:

This theory does suggest a massive opportunity to bring elements of the Fantastic Four mythos into the forefront in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it does make even more sense given director Peyton Reed‘s love of the characters. During an interview with ComicBook, he admitted that he has aspirations to tackle that story in the future.

“Well, listen: as a fan, I certainly find that intriguing, because in the comics realm, the Fantastic Four are the crown jewels of the Marvel Universe,” Reed explained. “They are the first family of Marvel. I think there is a version of Fantastic Four that has yet to be rendered in the movies that would really, really excite me, and I certainly think there are at least six different ways to introduce Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a really satisfying way.”

Before the merger was even finalized, Reed made it clear he wanted to make a Fantastic Four film.

“I have been asked about that because of this pending potential merger of Disney and Fox and my previous involvement with Fantastic Four. I stand by the fact that the Fantastic Four, the comics, are the crown jewels kind of thing and that I think there is still an amazing, unbelievably great Fantastic Four movie to be made,” Reed said. “Beyond that, there have been no specific conversations about it. That merger is not even a done deal but it’s absolutely something that would be interesting particularly now because I think it’s like an insane challenge at this point. Also, I think thematically the Ant-Man movies deal with a lot of the same things that Fantastic Four does.”

There’s no word yet on when Ant-Man 3 or the Fantastic Four movie will be released by Marvel Studios.