Kathryn Newton Reveals Paul Rudd Gave Her a Top-Secret Birthday Gift From the Ant-Man Set





Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Kathryn Newton was given a birthday gift for her onscreen dad Paul Rudd: the only problem is, she can't tell anybody what it is, yet.

Newton was appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the release of Ant-Man 3 this week, and she had nothing but good things to confirm about working with Paul Rudd, and how he treated her as a new member of the Ant-Man franchise family. That included Newton getting a birthday gift from Rudd that definitely left an impression: "He made it special and I'll keep it forever."

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kathryn Newton plays Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) who is now all grown up. Newton is taking over the role from actress Emma Fuhrmann (teenage Cassie in Avengers: Endgame) and Abby Ryder Fortson (young Cassie in Ant-Man 1&2). In Quantumania, Cassie is coming into her own as a fledgling hero – especially when she gets sucked into the Quantum Realm along with the rest of her family.

In her longer explanation to Seth Meyers, Kathryn Newton teased what Paul Rudd took from the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and gave to her as a gift:

"Every day was my birthday on this movie, because of Paul Rudd! He gave me a little gift. It's actually from the movie... It's a prop from the film that I can't tell you about. So..."

The conversation had to end there, as Seth Meyers conceded that saying too much could land Paul Rudd in "Marvel jail," and the man is a treasure that needs to be protected at all costs. This will definitely be an interesting topic to revisit once Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out, and Kathryn Newton can speak a bit more freely about what she got to take home from the set. Although... the full answer could still potentially land Rudd in Marvel jail.

"Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be in theaters Friday.