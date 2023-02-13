Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania TV Spot Released During Super Bowl 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some mixed reactions, but will probably go down as the best in the franchise after introducing fans to the main villain of The Multiverse Saga: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). It has already been revealed that Quantumania will feature two exciting post-credit scenes that will lead into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios partnered with Heineken to help promote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania during this year's Super Bowl. The TV spot seems like a final marketing push to get butts inside of seats for the films opening weekend next week and hopefully it succeeds.

You can check out the collaborative Super Bowl LVII TV spot below!

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

