Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Kevin Feige Reveals Original Plans For Michelle Pfeiffer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was always meant to center Janet van Dyne according to Kevin Feige. In a press conference for the movie, the Marvel Studios president revealed that the company always wanted Michelle Pfeiffer to occupy this exact role. Not just as the original Wasp but also the lynchpin of the story for the last movie in the Ant-Man trilogy. It's not hard to imagine, Feige has been open that a lot fo their projects have this kind of wish casting in the early going and sometimes it just kind of works out. This time around, it goes well and the MCU's story directly moves forward because of that choice back in the first movie with Paul Rudd's hero.

"I have to say, in terms of the trilogy, the 'Ant-Man' trilogy, there is a flashback in the first film to The Wasp, the original Wasp, Janet van Dyne," Feige said (h/t /Film.) "We don't see her face. She's wearing a mask. And it was always our dream that someday we could make another movie and that Michelle Pfeiffer could play that character."

What Secrets is Janet Hiding?

Director Peyton Reed was open about the part that Pfeiffer was meant to play in the sequel. Speaking to Uproxx's Mike Ryan, he said that Janet is the key to the Quantum Realm.

"Yeah, we had to do right by Janet van Dyne," Reed argued. "She was rescued at the end, basically, of the last movie. We deliberately introduce her in this movie serving pizza at the dining room table, like the most domestic content you can imagine. It's like, oh wow, I guess that's what Janet's doing now back on Earth. She's serving pizza to the family, which is great."

"But as they get sucked into the Quantum Realm, you start to see there's desperation and there's a mission at hand, but you start to see her come back to life and see how vibrant she was as a hero in the Quantum Realm," the director continued. "And they start to peel back the layers. And you realize all the stuff that she had not told her family about. We liked the idea of exploring family secrets in the movie."

What awaits the Ant-Family down in the Quantum Realm? "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

