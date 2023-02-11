Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals Marvel Actor That Helped Mold Kang

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Jonathan Majors revealed which big Marvel actor helped him craft Kang the Conqueror. During a press conference for the MCU's kick-off to Phase 5, the actor said that Tom Hiddleston provided a bit of a ground work for the new big bad. Loki famously debuted He Who Remains as the first variant of Kang introduced to Marvel fans. Now, the version of the villain that exists in Quantumania is quite a bit different than the trickster persona behind the TVA. It feels like learning how to bounce off of the Loki star laid the foundation for everything that's coming to the screen in The Multiverse Saga.

"In Loki, I'm dealing with Tom, you know? It was great, [me as] He Who Remains and Tom [as Loki]," Majors began according to /Film. "I got to watch him the whole time. This opportunity came to me in lockdown, and so I studied Tom Hiddleston for hours a day. Then when that was done, I went 'Okay, Paul Rudd you're up,' you know, and I studied him, I studied him. I studied all his hero colleagues and compatriots."

"The prep really comes down to who my director is and who my hero is. Because as an antagonist, we're following our heroes. You know, in this case, I have a few to kind of look at and break down, which is the fun part," he added. "I look at them and I figure out, okay, you can't antagonize somebody if you don't know who they are, if you don't know what's the opposite of them, if you don't know what their hopes and dreams are. My objective is to do that: antagonize in order to get what I need to fulfill my life, my dream."

Will Kang Kill Ant-Man?

From all the trailers, it feels like Scott Lang is absolutely in trouble: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

