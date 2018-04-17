Giant-Man Featured in New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Promo Image

Most Marvel fans might be busy waiting for Avengers: Infinity War, but the next movie on the docket is less than three months away. That means, it’s time for the promotion to begin.

Fans have already seen their first look at the first teaser for Ant-Man and the Wasp, but we’ve yet to glimpse any of the tie-in merchandise that helps maintain Marvel Studios’ position as the most popular superhero purveyor in the world. Until now.

A new image of an upcoming t-shirt was posted to Reddit, showing another take on the obviously returning Giant Man in the film. He appears to be hiding, peaking behind a large building, referencing the teaser footage that was screened at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

Scott Lang has yet to utilize this new ability in the teaser trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, though it’s hardly a surprise for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After shrinking and reverting to normal size strictly in Ant-Man, the titular hero foreshadowed his enlarging abilities when he accidentally blew up the size of a Thomas the Tank Engine toy during his fight against Darren Cross, AKA Yellow Jacket.

He then took full advantage of this ability in Captain America: Civil War, proving to be a distraction big enough to help Cap and Bucky escape Team Iron Man. Though he was ultimately Empire Strikes Back‘d by Spider-Man, he still managed to add a powerful new ability to his repertoire. We expect to see him make full use of it in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Though Scott Lang will likely play a part in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, it seems like the sequel to Ant-Man will work as a prequel to the events of that film. When asked about it, Infinity War co-director Joseph Russo told RadioTimes that the movie would mostly reflect on the events of Civil War.

“Civil War has a big impact on everything that followed it. The events of Civil War,” Russo said. “In that movie, there are characters who are on the wrong side of the U.S. government, and so the audiences will get to see how everyone responded to being on the wrong side and what decisions they made that allowed them to move forward in their lives.”

But fans can expect to see The Wasp play a bigger role in that film’s untitled sequel, due in 2019.

“I will appear in Avengers 4,” Lilly said on Instagram. “Not very much, so don’t get your hopes up. Not going to be a ton. But I’m in there! And I’m proud to be in there, and I’m stoked to be in there.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp (and Giant Man) will appear in theaters on July 6th.

