‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’: First Look at Michelle Pfeiffer in Costume

Fans have been waiting to get their first look at Michelle Pfeiffer‘s take on the original Wasp, and we finally have it thanks to a new Marvel poster for Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Pfeiffer will be playing Janet Van Dyne, mother of Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and the former Wasp. She’s been lost in the Quantum Realm ever since she had to go subatomic to disarm a missile in the 1980s, and that weathered look can definitely be seen in her costume here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The suit is visible under a brown cloak and features a black-and-green color scheme. She also doesn’t seem to have a full helmet here, but we’re sure we’ll see one in the film. You can check out the new costume in the poster below.

Once she does reemerge, she’ll be reunited with her daughter, and will finally be able to fill in the team on what she’s seen while in the Quantum Realm.

Pfieffer didn’t waste any time in doing research for the role, one that will include a fair amount of humor.

“It had this great sense of humor about it and just this unusual tone,” Pfeiffer told Variety. “This new script has the same thing. It’s nicely written.”

While she dove in headfirst into research, the process wasn’t always the smoothest.

“I just started reading them, and I’m having a really hard time.” Pfeiffer said. “There’s so much information on a page, and it’s not linear. When I’m skim reading them it’s difficult to know that this part comes after that and who is talking in what bubble.”

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd was thrilled to get to work with Pfieffer and Michael Douglas once more, and having both on the same set was a bit surreal.

“And it was really cool to see Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas just on set. And I’d look over and go, ‘Oh, my god. Legends,’” Rudd said. “So they’re both really lovely people and it was a thrill to get to work with them.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.