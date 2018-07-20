‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Michael Douglas Wants A Hank And Janet Spinoff

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Michael Douglas recently opened up about the possibility of a Hank and Janet spinoff, saying, “I like that.”

Metro reports that the idea came up during an interview with the actor, and he was all in for it.

“Hank And Janet, I like that, that’s very good – Ant-Man And The Wasp? Or Hank And Janet? I think Hank And Janet…you’ve given me a very good idea,” Douglas said before joking yelling for director Payton Reed.

As fans are aware, Reed is the director of Marvel’s Ant-Man films, in which Douglas stars as the original wearer of the bite-sized superhero costume , Hank Pym. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer plays his wife Janet van Dyne in the recently released sequel, Ant-Man And The Wasp.”

During his Metro interview, Douglas stated that he “would love to work with” Pfeiffer again in the future.

“We got on,” he said. “I had never met her before and it was the first time we had worked together but she is my kind of lady, she’s great, boom, cool, smart, witty…”

The iconic actor went on to talk about how excited he was to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after spending most of his career staring in less blockbuster-style films.

“When they came to me I said ‘yeah! This will be great, what fun!’ And I was curious about the green screen format, and now I have a deep appreciation about how it is acting with that and how easy they make it look when there is nothing there at all,” Douglas admitted.

“So it’s been really fun – and also, as someone who is usually the lead and carrying movies or also producing them, the lack of responsibility is joyful,” he added.

Prior to Ant-Man and The Wasp’s premiere on July 6, Douglas did a separate interview with Screen Rant where he shared a little about the film. Regarding his feelings on the new “serialized storytelling in a cinematic format” that happens so often lately, Douglas said that it “doesn’t matter how” he feels.

“We know which way the audiences are going. But, for the kind of movies that I did, most of my career, more character driven pieces, the streaming world has come in. In fact, you know, with Netflix, Amazon and all of that. And you’re seeing more and more even in that area. These mini-series, eight-hour, people are binge watching shows. So, they seem to be getting used to that,” he said. “I am in awe of audiences, of how well they can connect all of these Marvel stories together. It’s really amazing.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp is currently playing in theaters.