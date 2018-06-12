‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ to Be Released in Panoramic Screen X Format

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp for a release in the Panoramic ScreenX format, as announced at CineEurope in Barcelona.

Ant-Man and the Wasp follows Black Panther in taking to the ScreenX format, which is the world’s first multi-projection system that provides a 270-degree film viewing experience.

“Watching Black Panther move through Wakanda and Busan in the panoramic format was a thrilling experience, and we are excited to see Ant-Man and The Wasp magnified in this transformative, bigger-than-life format for audiences,” said Victoria Alonso, Executive Vice President, Physical Production, Marvel Studios in a statement.

“The innovative and immersive environment created by ScreenX is truly amazing and a wonderful way to enjoy a film like Ant-Man and The Wasp,” said Jeff Forman, Senior Vice President, International Theatrical Sales, The Walt Disney Studios. “We look forward to fans being able to connect and experience the film in ways they have never imagined.”

“Disney and Marvel Studios continue to be a pleasure to work with, as we collectively look towards the future of cinema by making innovative experiences available to movie fans around the world. Building on Black Panther‘s success in ScreenX, we expect great things this summer with Ant-Man and The Wasp taking on our multi-projection, panoramic technology,” said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp:

“Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by original Ant-Man director Peyton Reed. Returning cast from the original Ant-Man include Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. The film will also introduce some new stars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Laurence Fishburne as Doctor Bill Foster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, and Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.