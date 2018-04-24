‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Promo Art Features New Look at Ghost

While a lot of eyes are currently on Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently gearing up for its debut — with the help of a new look at the film’s villain.

A new piece of promo art has been making the rounds on Reddit, which puts Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) at the center. You can check it out below.

At the moment, there’s a lot of mystery around how Ghost will be adapted into Ant-Man and the Wasp, especially considering how mysterious the character is in the pages of Marvel Comics. But it sounds like either way, John-Kamen will bring her own sort of energy to the gender-swapped role.

“I always say a character from a comic book is a character from a comic book, and as an actor, you’re lifting it off the page.” John-Kamen said during an interview earlier this year. “You’re the one who’s creating and giving it life. Badass, kickass women, let’s keep seeing some more.”

And while there has been an interesting response to Ghost so far – with fans comparing her to a Destiny character and creating some adorable fan posters – John-Kamen is generally pleased going into the film’s debut.

“The reaction has been excitement and anticipation and that’s exactly how I feel,” the actress added. “I’m like, ‘Right, let’s see this, let’s do this.’”

According to those involved with Ant-Man and the Wasp, all of the film’s female characters will play a prominent role, including Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).

“It’s something we’re excited about.” director Peyton Reed revealed. “For me as a comic nerd, I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that’s a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like,” director Peyton Reed divulged to Modern Myth Media. “To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. I mean we’ve introduced the character, but we haven’t seen her with her full power set and everything, so to me she’s not a supporting character in this movie. It’s every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang’s.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp will land in theaters on July 6th.