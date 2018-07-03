Evangeline Lilly is Really Pushing That All-Female MCU Movie

Evangeline Lilly is ready to reprise her role as The Wasp, especially in that all-female Marvel movie which keeps getting talked about.

Debuting in Ant-Man in 2015, Lilly’s Hope van Dyne character will finally suit up in Ant-Man and The Wasp when it hits theaters on Friday. Credited as one of the film’s brightest highlights in ComicBook.com’s review, The Wasp earns some extra screen time and returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after her first outing, which Lilly hopes is surrounded by other female heroes.

“Dude, there’s talk of an all-ladies MCU movie amongst the MCU ladies,” Lilly told ComicBook.com in the video above. “We would love to do that, and I think we should all put as much pressure as possible on Kevin [Feige] to make that happen.”

In fact, she can’t wait to get back into her Wasp costume, as soon as possible. “I have been thinking the exact same thing,” Lilly said. “Now that it’s finally done and dusted, now that I’ve seen the movie and I can kind of whew, like, ‘I did it. It’s over.’ Now, the immediate question is when do I get to do it again?”

During a press conference for Ant-Man and The Wasp, Lilly did a little bit of the pressuring on Feige for the all-female Marvel Cinematic Universe movie herself. “I used to say we need to finally see the Wasp with the Hulk because she’d be so tiny and he’d be so giant but then we did Giant-Man and The Wasp so that’s out,” Lilly said. “I don’t know but I just personally have such an enormous crush on Okoye and woud love a chance to hang out with Danai as much as possible. So, let’s just say that. Besides that, I am going to continue to keep the rumor and gossip about an all-female Avengers film going until it happens.”

Whether or not this all-female Marvel film is on the way or not remains to be seen as plans for the studio beyond Avengers 4 are being kept tightly under wraps.

Marvel’s next theatrical outing will be with Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.